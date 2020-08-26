What We Learned from The First Trailer for The Batman

Pattinson might actually be the person to take over the role of the Batman at this point, but from an evolutionary standpoint he’s still a rough character in the making since he appears entirely obsessed and it shows. This isn’t the polished and weathered vigilante that we’re used to seeing, and it’s definitely not the Riddler or Penguin that we’re used to seeing either since neither villain looks the way that people might have imagined. But maybe that’s for the best sine to be fair the version that’s being brought out to the people almost looks like something that might have come from the 90s Grunge era, which is fitting to be certain if they’re using a Nirvana song for the trailer. Just taking the first look it does appear that Batman is still going to be in his rough stages and that the corruption in Gotham might actually have something to do with his family. In more than one version of Batman, it’s been seen that doubt has been cast over Bruce Wayne’s family more than once, especially when it comes to matters dealing with the city. But what this movie appears to be indicating isn’t much different than any other movie, save for the idea that Bruce is so entirely obsessed with being a crimefighter that he might not have much of a life outside of it.
Most of the time Bruce has had others around him to keep his life a bit more grounded and less capable of descending into the darkness that he fights against, but even though this movie will have its own Alfred it already appears that Bruce Wayne will be more than a little possessed by the need to see justice done. For a long time now Batman has been seen as a troubled hero since he’s a guy that dresses like a giant bat and fights crime at night. The mental instability needed for this has come up more than once but has usually been swept under the rug for various reasons since it’s typically assumed that since he’s fighting crime that he’s more of a hero than a common vigilante. But despite being in good with the cops this time around, it’s easy to get the impression that Batman is still a character to be wary of since he does apparently resort to violence much quicker than a few of those that have put on the cape and cowl. Matt Reeves has made it clear that he’s taking The Batman in a slightly different direction and putting in what he thinks is going to make it work at this time. Hopefully, Robert Pattinson won’t end up being the heroic version of Kylo Ren unfortunately since the look that comes when his mask is off appears to be more than a little dour whether he’s attending a public event or sitting in his unfinished Batcave.
It does feel fair to say that right now Batman feels as though it might be a little more raw and rough than people are used to since it does appear that the Riddler is going to be more of a killer than he’s ever been since back in the day the villain was more into games and vague riddles than murder. Plus, it does feel as though neither the Riddler nor the Penguin will be the main antagonists, as more than one person is claiming that Hush might actually make an appearance and be the main enemy in the movie. Plus, if The Batman does well enough it does as though it could be considered for a sequel. Right now fans need to get through this movie and see if it’s even worth the effort, but seeing as how it’s a little more dark and even more foreboding than ever it’s possible that fans might be kind of split as to whether the movie is that great or if it’s another attempt by a director to remake Batman that just didn’t pan out. So far things look as though they might be entertaining enough to keep people occupied, and it would appear that Pattinson has brought what is hopefully his A-game to bear since he’s going to need it when comparing this Batman movie to the rest.
Realistically the only Batman movies that he should have to measure up to are those made by Nolan the 1989 version since many would agree that these are the best of the Batman movies by far and that topping them would be rather difficult. But right now topping another movie shouldn’t even be the worry of anyone involved in this movie. At this time, simply getting the fans’ attention and keeping it for more than a few weeks will likely be a big enough accomplishment. It looks interesting enough, now it just needs to live up to the hype.