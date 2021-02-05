What we Learned from The Flash Season 7 Trailer

From the trailer we can see that things aren’t exactly looking up for the Flash and it doesn’t appear that anything is going to come easy this time around since creating an artificial Speed Force isn’t going so well and Barry is rapidly losing his own speed, meaning that he could be powerless eventually. The idea of saying that battles are won with heart and not superpowers is touching and could be prophetic, but in a fight where superpowers could come in handy at key moments, it’s fair to state that Barry might be REALLY missing his speed if things come down to the wire. But before too many people start thinking this could be the end, The Flash has been given the approval for a season 8, so whatever happens in this season could be setting up the next one, and while season 7 will no doubt be another huge challenge in Barry’s life, and that of Team Flash, it’s likely that it won’t be the end. If anything such as this happened one would have assumed that someone would have already been set up to take Barry’s place, and it would have been plastered all over the entertainment news by now. Season 7 is going to be rough obviously and it’s going to come with a slew of challenges since Mirror Mistress is still at large and there’s bound to be an epic showdown coming eventually.
It does feel as though Reverse Flash is going to be making an appearance since his customary line is heard at the end of the trailer, meaning that things could be getting even worse since if it wasn’t bad enough already, the situation is kind of bound to get tougher and tougher until someone reaches a breaking point. The sense of urgency in the trailer is enough to make a person think that Team Flash is going to be scrambling to find a way to combat the villains that are drawing closer and to save Iris from her imprisonment since it’s fair to say that she might be cracking up where she’s at as of now. There’s likely all sorts of small details and minutiae that can be seen in the trailer but those that happen to enjoy looking for every single little piece that gets left out for fans that enjoy the treasure hunt is going to likely give people a fun time when it comes to theorizing what every little bit is about and how it will fit into the season and possibly into the next season. This kind of thing is a great bit of fan service since it gives the dedicated bunch of individuals something to do and something to look for when it comes to appreciating just how far the writers, actors, and director go for them in terms of creating a show that’s immersive enough for their liking.
One thing about the show is that it’s been delivering for a while now, though people are still waiting for a Flash movie to appear. Whether that’s going to happen anytime soon or not is difficult to predict, but so far the show has been keeping people entertained and furthering the story of the superhero in a manner that hasn’t been so completely ridiculous since it’s touched upon reality in some ways when it comes to relationships and difficulties that are being felt by the main hero and the rest of the cast. Superhero shows have definitely been doing a better job of relating to real-life over the years, even while some have remained firmly rooted in the fantastical worlds they come from. The point is that the shows have changed over time to adapt to the audiences and what they want and it’s been showing in a big way and obviously, people appreciate this. It does get a little sappy sometimes and there are moments when rolling one’s eyes is about all that can really be done, but overall the fans appear to have been pleased for a while since they were actually calling for Grant Gustin to be the new movie Flash while replacing Ezra Miller at one point. This probably isn’t going to happen, but it was evident that people love the show well enough to make that kind of call.
So far season 7 looks like it’s going to kick off in a very serious manner and will be something to watch since Barry and his team are going to have to race against time and his failing speed in order to get what they need to be done before he’s unable to tap into it any longer. On top of that, getting Iris back and taking care of the villains that are sure to pop up will be an even bigger challenge if he doesn’t have his speed to combat them.