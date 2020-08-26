What We Learned from The Flash Season 7 Trailer

So far in season 7 of The Flash things aren’t exactly looking up since the idea of The Flash not having access to the speed force is kind of awkward really, but it’s something that the team will have to figure out obviously since Barry without his speed is something that needs to be remedied in a hurry. It does look as though their enemies will be taking every advantage possible and whether or not the Flash will run again doesn’t appear to be in question, but gaining access to the speed force once more could be problematic. Season 7 won’t be showing up until 2021 so there’s plenty of time for people to make whatever comments and theories they want when it comes to what will happen and to even predict just how long The Flash will continue to be on the air since it does sound as though an end might be in the making eventually. When that might come is anyone’s guess, but it does sound as though it could be within the near future. How it might come could have something to do with how it might appear that the Flash needs to die in order to allow billions to live, a heroic sacrifice and all that in order to allow the DC universe to keep moving forward.
The CW has been home to a few DC heroes over the years and has already lost Arrow since the story came to a close, but it’s a wonder just what might happen if The Flash was to go out as well. One would hope that the CW and DC would be lining up someone else to take their place, but at this time it’s kind of hard to say since like it or not the shutdown is still affecting a lot of studios and the production of a lot of new material in a big way. It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen should the pandemic continue to change things but right now it does sound like at least the first part of season 7 is in the can and ready to go, but the rest of the season might take a bit of time to finish up. One thing is clear from the trailer though, things don’t really look good for Barry and the others since not having the speed force at his disposal is going to be a huge disadvantage that even the gathered intelligence of Team Flash is going to have trouble coming up with a solution to. Out of all the problems that could have arisen throughout the years that the show’s been on the air, the loss of his speed is likely one of Barry’s biggest challenges since without this he becomes an intelligent human being without any real powers beyond that of an average individual.
It kind of puts things into perspective when you think of it, any Flash without their speed is kind of just a regular human with superior intelligence, in some ways. That would put them on the same level as pretty much everyone else, except for the fact that he and the rest of his team are bound to find a way to make things work to their advantage. How they’ll do this has yet to be seen, but a manufactured speed force appears to be what they’re working towards since it would appear to be the only way to really get Barry back up to speed, pun totally intended. With so much time to wait before the next season though it’s bound to happen that people are going to be tossing theories left and right as to how the series could end and how things could turn out for the rest of the team moving forward. After all, the same thing kind of happened with Arrow since before the end people were theorizing just what would happen and who would end up being left when the finale was over and done with and so on and so forth. It does feel that The Flash hasn’t had quite the same impact that Arrow did for one reason or another.
It’s hard to reason just why that would be, but the whole idea of not having Arrow or The Flash on the CW anymore is kind of hard to fathom considering that there doesn’t appear to be anyone that might take their place or offer up new material for a different show. There are other ideas coming along obviously but there’s still a big question mark as to what the CW will look like should that day ever come. For now, a lot of people are going to be looking forward to what will happen when The Flash comes back in 2021 and what the future will bring for Barry and his team.