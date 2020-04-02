What We Learned from The Future Man Season 3 Trailer

Some shows don’t really present themselves to the fans as they’re meant to and for some reason fall a little too flat to ever be fully picked up in their entirety since for one reason or another they just don’t resonate on the level that people are wanting to see, as Adam Chitwood of Collider alludes to. But Future Man season 3 is coming to Hulu and it will be the last season in the series. Outwardly it doesn’t look that bad since it appears as though there’s going to be plenty of action, humor, and enough story to tie it all together. But with Seth Rogen things tend to get kind of odd sometimes since the stories tend to make a person wonder if Rogen was high when he wrote them and somehow didn’t see any need to change anything when he was sober, or if he still needs a bit more experience when it comes to telling a cohesive story. The response to this of course would be ‘who are you to criticize?’. Well, as a writer and a fan of science fiction and pop culture I’m just one more person that’s chiming in to tell anyone that will listen that while there are all sorts of shows and movies out there to entertain pretty much anyone, some of them just don’t tend to flow as well as they should at times and it’s a little too obvious even from the trailers.
In a sense, Future Man is the kind of show that’s great if you turn your brain off or somehow inebriate it in order to really enjoy the entire experience. From the characters to the overall story there’s just too much going on to really follow it all that easily and there are times when a person really has to back up and wonder if they missed anything while they were watching the show progress from one minute to another. There’s nothing wrong with this style of filming really, if you don’t mind just shutting off the rational part of your brain and letting things progress as they will. Anyone that likes to sit and scrutinize a show however is likely going to find that there are a lot of moments in this program that they might openly groan at if only because the representations given are meant to be comical and not at all serious but are still somehow kind of cringe-worthy. It does feel as though everything is meant to be this way and that the show isn’t bound to take anything seriously, which is a positive thing since otherwise it would appear like a bit of ripoff of a lot of other stories that makes no point of stating that it’s anything but.
Josh Hutcherson is definitely one of the many celebrities that a lot of people were pinning their hopes on when it came to expecting him to become a big name in the future. But obviously things haven’t worked out that way since Josh is still a celebrity and has done fairly well in his career, but he’s not someone that many think of as a top draw for much of anything. He’s the kind of guy that can perform a limited a number of roles and is kind of hard to see as anything other than what he’s already been. Even with that in mind it’s hard to see him as a humongous movie star any longer since the biggest thing he’s ever done in his career came during The Hunger Games. Even his time spent as a child actor didn’t help him out that much as by the time he’d grown up people had forgotten a good number of the movies he’d starred in. Pinning Josh as the main character in this story almost makes it feel as though he was being singled out to become yet another fairly weak character that was meant to be a placeholder and not much else. His role in The Hunger Games movies went from being vaguely important to almost non-existent in a way since he faded out so quickly when compared to Jennifer Lawrence. Even Liam Hemsworth managed to be more memorable to some folks than he was, and his character was one of the tributes in the first movie.
As I mentioned above, Future Man is bound to attract a number of fans that enjoy this type of show, though really it might be best that it’s coming up on its third and final season. Even if fans do manage to find the gumption to ask for another season it’s not bound to happen since with Hollywood pretty much shut down for an indefinite period of time it’s not likely what we’re going to see anything for a couple of months if not longer.