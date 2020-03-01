What We Learned From The Future Man Season 3 Trailer

The end is soon to come for Future Man, as ironic as that sounds, and it’s coming with a heavy amount of humor that should get any history buff laughing aloud as their funny bone gets to tapping as the trio of Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, and Derek Wilson make their way back for a final go at a mad dash through history. As Laura Prudom of IGN goes on to describe they’ll be doing their best to clear their names as they jump from one historical point in time to another, bringing a great deal of hilarity and action to the audience as they attempt to escape their pursuers and find some sort of justice that will allow them to stop running. I can’t be the only one that found some humor in the idea of Gandhi being told “You’re going down” or Abraham Lincoln remarking that this was the worst experience he’d ever had at the theater. It’s morbid and kind of disturbing humor in a way but for those of us that remember the lessons we’ve been taught it’s nothing short of hilarious since imagining such characters saying such things and being thrust into these situations is enough to gain a chuckle at the very least and a huge guffaw of laughter from many others.
For a show based on the premise that a janitor from a research facility has been recruited to help save a world this show didn’t feel as though it was bound to do much, but three seasons, despite being kind of short in comparison to other programs, still isn’t too bad. In a way it does feel as though this show could start to drag in a big way if it was allowed to keep pushing forward, if only because the content would have to drastically change to avoid becoming tired and outdated. As an actor Josh Hutcherson is easy to respect and even enjoy on screen, but this type of a story would need to be reinvented more than once to keep it going and to keep it interesting enough for the fans. While it’s a definite possibility that such a thing could happen it would appear that at this point that’s not the plan and the overall idea is to move on after giving the show one final season to wrap everything up. Obviously they wanted to do so in the funniest way possible, and so far it looks as though we’re bound to get a good laugh out of it.
It is interesting to sit and wonder if a show such as this could ever make a comeback at a later date or if it was only meant to be a fun and eventually done type of show the entire time, though we won’t likely know until there’s a bit of chatter about whether it would ever consider coming back for a reboot or a remake, or even move on to a season 4. It wouldn’t be the first show that was given a minimal number of seasons before catching on with the audience. At this time though Future Man is in fact fairly popular with some fans, but it’s definitely not the blockbuster show that would be seen as worthy of contending with other programs that have been highly anticipated for the last year or more. In fact if one were to ask a dozen people on the street about Future Man on Hulu it’s likely that a couple might state that they something about the show, but a good number of people might have no idea what Future Man is. Even bringing up Josh Hutcherson’s name would guarantee that people would know exactly what was being discussed. Watching the show however makes it clear why this program should be getting more attention since it’s utterly hilarious in several areas, but the story would need a lot of work moving forward if it was to be picked up for another season. At the moment ending on season 3 is perhaps one of the best ideas, but as of now it looks as though the final season is going to become what some folks might have been hoping that the first two seasons would have been in the first place.
That’s the downfall of any show however, as in the beginning it’s best not to do too much so as to make certain that people are entertained and aren’t going to be wanting more and more as the seasons continue. The higher a show raises the bar the more it has to do in order to live up to its own hype, and eventually something has to give. By saving the best for last however a show can go out on a high note and, if it’s successful enough, open up a possibility for a return at a later date.