What We Learned from The Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer

“Kong bows to no one.” Try and tell me that didn’t give you chills when you heard it, especially since Godzilla looks to be ready to upend the king, or at least try. There are likely a lot of different small and intricate points in the trailer that people will be pointing out in the month to come before this movie lands on HBO Max and in the theaters, but right here and right now the trailer is giving us what we can only hope isn’t all the good stuff since it would appear that Kong and Godzilla meeting head-on is the main event, and anything else that might happen during the movie is going to be so much filler. What is obvious though is that this battle isn’t taking place on Skull Island, which would favor Kong in a big way, but it almost looks like a part of it is going to take place on the water, which is where Godzilla would rule since he’s more aquatic in nature than Kong could ever be. But there are so many other things going on that one can’t help but think are going to be pertinent to the movie, and yes, the soundtrack already makes it possible for one’s heartbeat to quicken since it pumps up the idea that these two coming together is going to be a cataclysmic event that will rock the ground they stand upon.
The mention that something is provoking Godzilla makes it more likely when thinking that these two are being driven together to finish something that might have been started a long, long time ago. Perhaps Kong’s kind was left on Skull Island for a reason, while the rest of the titans wandered outward and took up residence in other parts of the world. But what is obvious is that if there is something provoking Godzilla it’s kind of easy to see that Kong is thinking along the same wavelength since he’s not about to back down and it does appear that he’s ready and willing to take Godzilla on. That size difference that people thought was so great a while back has been negated since Kong has had time to grow and likely time to get tougher and even more resilient. There’s still no way he can take the full brunt of Godzilla’s atomic breath, but the fact is that Kong’s agility is far superior to Godzilla’s, and his intelligence might even be a little greater since in the trailer it shows that he knows when to move and he even knows how to block that breath weapon with what looks like a crude but probably effective ax or club that he’ll be using to beat the giant lizard a couple of times.
It feels as though a lot of people are going to be clinging to their idea that Godzilla just has too many natural weapons for Kong to overcome, but some folks might actually start to think that Kong’s strength, agility, and intelligence might start to make the playing field a little more even now that it’s obvious that they’re closer in size. As you can see in the trailer Kong has no trouble putting his massive fist right into the side of Godzilla’s head, and even body blocks the big lizard off of the ship he’s on. Of course, Godzilla fires back with his atomic breath, but the huge ape still manages to move out of the way, making one think that he’s familiar enough with Godzilla to know at least in some part the capabilities of his enemy. It also sounds as though this war has been ongoing for some time and that Kong and Godzilla were, for the longest time, presumed to be the last two that were left standing. It would make sense considering that these two have been the most active in recent years, since Ghidorah actually summoned the other titans in the last movie, while Kong was content on his island as a protector. It’s fair to say that even with the little girl who may or may not survive the battle at sea that Kong is going to take the attack from Godzilla personally and will be looking to teach the big lizard that even a god can fall.
This is one of those movies that people have been waiting for with great impatience since many people want to know just how this is going to go and who is going to reign supreme at the end of it all. It does feel that no matter who wins that those that picked the losing side will still quibble that if things had been different that the movie would have ended differently and so on and so forth. But for now, the story looks great and it’s going to be hard to wait until March.