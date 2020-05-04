What We Learned from The Hanna Season 2 Trailer

Judging by what went on in Hanna season 1, season 2 is going to begin in a manner that’s likely to make people feel as though they might have missed something if they don’t end decide to review season 1 first. To start with Hanna no longer has Erik to rely on, and she now knows that she wasn’t the only weapon that Utrax was attempting to control. This revelation is likely to pit her even harder against her enemies and when Hanna is pushed it’s already been established that she’s not an easy target to take down. But add in a few more like her fighting for the same cause, if they do fight, and it’s likely we could see the body count rise in a big way with this coming season, as this is one young woman that’s not to be taken lightly. The fact that there are more teenagers being conditioned and turned into living weapons by Utrax though is kind of terrifying since letting them out into the world, supposedly with a handler, is still a huge risk since despite whatever they might do to the kids there’s still the idea that they might malfunction somehow as teenagers are notoriously hard to deal with, let alone control. This has already been established with Hanna, who has gained her freedom and seen what else life has to offer but is still well aware of who she is and what she can do. The collision between Hanna and Utrax is bound to be one that will be not unlike what we’ve seen in the Black Widow movie trailer, though whether or not she’ll have a Taskmaster-like villain to stand against is hard to say. One thing is clear though, in season 1 it was established that she’s not going to sit idly by and allow Utrax to do as it likes.
The idea of using young people as living weapons and training them to kill is absolutely terrifying since given how impressionable kids can be there’s no doubt that such a program could and would work if someone had no heart or soul and was able to procure the needed assets, kids in other words, for this kind of conditioning. One could only imagine that it would break all sorts of international laws regarding children but given that such things would be done in secret it would also be tough to know just whether or not it was happening. There is still that biological factor that would have to be taken into account however when it comes to teenage rebellion and how their exposure to the outside world, when allowed, would be handled. A caged animal raised and bred in captivity doesn’t really know that much about the outside world unless they’re told about it, and given that those doing the telling can say what they want in this case, there’s no basis to think otherwise. That’s what makes this kind of story so intense and so impressive since it essentially creates killers that have no idea that what they’re being ordered to do is wrong. They simply know how to follow orders and that’s it, since it’s all that matters.
Season 2 of Hanna is slated to come out on July 3rd and so far it doesn’t sound as though there will be any issue with releasing the show, and all 8 episodes will be dropped at once so that fans can binge-watch and then talk about it for the next year or so. Paul Dailley of TV Fanatic has more on this topic. It might be a good idea to go over season 1 at this time just as a way to make sure that nothing was missed and that everyone has a good grasp on what’s going on and what the story will be about. Likely Hanna is ready to do some serious damage inside Utrax and will be anticipated without any doubt since she is one of their deadliest enemies and despite still being a young woman is fully capable of defending herself. In a way Hanna is yet another mark of how action movies and shows are continually changing as women have been taking on more and more roles throughout the years, particularly as the lead and as the tougher, more capable figures in said projects as they continue to evolve and adapt to these changes in a startling and very impressive way. A female lead that can take down various opponents is nothing new really since it’s been happening for years even if people haven’t taken firm notice yet. Anyone remember Red Sonja? How about Ripley from Aliens? Sarah Connor, Princess Leia, Katnis Everdeen, Buffy, and a host of others have been redefining the role of women in movies and on TV for quite some time, and Hanna is just one more that’s been seen as amazing and enticing since she’s continued the tradition of strong female characters on screen, and will hopefully stick around for a while.