What We Learned from “The Harder they Fall” Trailer

Anyone who might have thought the western genre was slowly slipping into obscurity might need to take a look at The Harder They Fall since it would appear that this movie is trying to bring back that feeling that westerns are still very much alive, and are taking on a different look. It does feel that this movie might divide those that want to see the new school type of western from those that are used to the old westerns from back in the day, but giving the movie a chance might actually be a good idea since not only does the lineup for the project look impressive, but the story also sounds like something that could manage to entertain a lot of people that enjoy a well-written tale that’s taken up by a great cast that knows how to work together. The story is something that might attract a few people and it’s likely that enough folks will want to see what’s going on, but in terms of being a western, it’s easy to be intrigued.
A lot of westerns revolve around a revenge story and this one isn’t really any different since it sounds as though two rival gangs are going to go head to head, while one man is looking to take revenge on the person that murdered his parents. That sounds simple enough, but it’s likely that somewhere along the line there’s going to be a twist that people don’t see coming. By watching the trailer it can be seen that there’s going to be plenty of action and that it’s bound to happen that we’ll see a showdown within a town setting, and plenty of action on a train that might warrant a comment or two from those that might see fit to wonder why a group of soldiers would simply hand over a prisoner before being gunned down. Yeah, there are bound to be a few questions that might pop up concerning the content and what’s going on, but it might be that such questions won’t really be such a big deal.
Idris Elba is definitely having a good year as he’s been featured more than a few times when it comes to the movies, and his reputation is only getting stronger as he continues to star alongside some of the more reputable names in the business. How this movie is going to go is anyone’s guess, but if it’s like many westerns then it would mean that the good guys, whoever they might be after everything is settled, will ride off with the job done and a life to live afterward. There’s no telling when this movie is going to come out either since there’s no release date on the books that people have been made privy to. But considering that there’s a trailer out it could be within the next couple of months or sooner, or possibly by the end of the year, that we’ll see this movie hit Netflix. Trailers don’t generally come out unless the movie is on the way and will be released in a matter of months at the very least, though if one is willing to cite the few movies that have been delayed thanks to COVID, they might want to remember that things are opening up again, and streaming doesn’t really require people to step outside their homes. In other words, it could be weeks or months before we’ll see this movie released.
After watching the trailer it does feel as though a lot of people will have questions, opinions, and plenty to say about this movie. If anything comes up about black cowboys, gunslingers, or anything related to this, then it’s time to pick up a history book since the truth is that things were a lot more diverse back in the old west than Hollywood tends to reveal at times. Whether a person wants to believe it or not, people of color were more active in the old west than a lot of folks want to believe. While this movie is going to be a bit of fiction it’s still easy to think that the historical writings that have been laid down over the years might need to be questioned a time or two in order to get the truth of what went down.
All in all, this movie looks like it could be a good bit of fun simply because it looks like it’s action-packed and has a great cast that should be able to push the story forward in a way that people will embrace. Any comments that are forthcoming about it should hopefully be about the story, the narrative, the effects, and anything other than what might be the most obvious talking point. Seriously, just have fun with it, it’s a movie after all.