What We Learned From The He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Trailer

There’s a lot to unpack with this upcoming version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and it can definitely start by pointing out a few big differences between Kevin Smith’s version and this CGI version. Not only does the CGI version look like it could and possibly will spawn a new toy line if it hasn’t already, but it also looks like it’s a little more geared towards a younger crowd than Smith’s version simply due to the oversized look of some of the characters and the humor that’s kind of obvious in the trailer. Both versions are acceptable for kids without a doubt, but Smith’s version really feels as though it might have a slightly more mature feel to it, while the CGI version is going for something a little more family-friendly and definitely far more whimsical in nature. Plus, the fact that the technological aspect is being leaned into even harder in this version is a little obvious, as Orko is a sentient robot, and the tech that’s being used looks absolutely impressive and a little more comprehensive in nature.
Let’s put it this way, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a fantasy story that blends nicely with the science fiction aspects that are used to complete it, but this show will be equalizing the two elements in a big way, or so it appears. All in all it looks entertaining but it kind of shows that there might not have been that much faith left in the Revelations version that came out not long ago. This might not the case, but doubling down on the same story with different versions on the same streaming site no less doesn’t leave a lot of room for anyone to think much else when it comes to this story. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a tale that’s been through a few different versions and as of now a lot of people are still excited to see it come back, but creating a comprehensive view of the story doesn’t appear to be the plan.
One has to wonder what’s going to happen if a live-action movie is given the go ahead at some point, or if CG will be the way things need to go. As great as it is to see this story getting more attention and even being upgraded in several ways, it still feels that ideas are being launched without a serious and attainable goal in mind just yet. It’s likely that many people would argue with this perspective, perhaps calling it naive and unfounded, but the thing is that as well-planned and as acceptable as it might be to see this story delivered to the fans once again, it almost feels incomplete in a way, as though there’s something that isn’t being done or said that really needs to be. Maybe it will take watching the series to find out that everything is the way it should be, or maybe someone will find something missing that others don’t see. But as of now, the crucial link to really bring this tale fully into focus feels as though it’s being danced around but not really given the attention it needs.
Perhaps it’s a sense of development, since the thing is that the characters have remained largely the same over the years and haven’t changed as much as one might think. The trailer to this series makes it feel as though this might be the goal at some point, to allow the characters to develop further than they have before and really dig into their stories in a manner that has thus far been seen as unimportant next to many other facets of the story. For the longest time this tale has been a back and forth struggle between He-Man and the forces of Eternia vs. Skeletor and his supposedly endless supply of minions. That was all well and good when a lot of us were kids since it didn’t take much to entertain us and the continuing battles were all the development we needed. But now that we’re adults, those of us still following the series want a little more in the way of development while others might want to see something different happen finally.
Revelations did that much, but it would appear that people still want more, and this family-friendly version looks like it could very easily deliver in a few ways that others might have missed. While it sounds as though Revelations has been approved for a second season, maybe, it’s bound to be interesting to find out what’s going to happen in this show and what other types of changes might come along. The fact that Cringer doesn’t sound like a coward any longer is interesting to say the least.