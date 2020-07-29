What We Learned from the His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer

The popular fantasy drama, His Dark Materials, is coming back obviously and since the release of the first season back in 2019 people have been enchanted and somewhat entranced by the show since there is something to it that makes it feel as though it’s worth the watch. Adapted from a trilogy, it’s yet another addition to HBO that a lot of people have been talking about since it came out and season 2 is now on the way. The best part about this is that the second season was being shot in tandem with the first so the filming was quite a way ahead before the shutdown, meaning that it hasn’t suffered quite as much as other productions that have had to wait for such a painstakingly long time. The second season is already seen to be pushing ahead as much of the cast is returning and the story has progressed in a very significant manner. As it’s been stated that the second season will follow the second book, all that’s really known at the moment, unless one has read the books, is that Baruch is now dead and Lyra is expected to reach Cittigazze. Apart from that, it does appear that plenty will be happening as the story moves forward and we get to learn more about Lord Asriel’s quest and Lyra’s current path.
Amazingly the story won’t be altered as usually happens with a book’s entrance into the world of the small or big screen, as the author has firmly stated that such a thing won’t be happening. It’s not that odd to see an author with this much pull as to what will and won’t happen, but it’s also amusing to think that the book will dictate how the series goes since far too often things will be changed in a way that makes a lot of fans wonder why the source material wasn’t followed to the letter. But the downfall of this is that if the source material IS followed word for word and page for page, things still tend to be disappointing for the fans since like it or not, pleasing everyone just isn’t possible. So far many people have been duly impressed with the performances that have been given and the story itself, so it’s a big hope that things will continue on the way they’ve been. Each player has known their part and they’ve performed wonderfully, creating a rich and vibrant world that is nothing short of impressive as the lingering danger and hint that trust is a very important ingredient to the story that is lacking at times and yet is more valuable than just about anything else has permeated the entire story until it’s become the one thing that people want that they can’t get enough of.
To be realistic though, trust is a great idea to use when attempting to wrap a story around a basic and fundamental truth, and trust is often something that’s versatile and malleable enough that it can be used in a number of different ways to tell a story that can branch off in several different directions at once and still maintain its integrity, as this one has done. It’s not just the trust that the characters have to find and have in one another, it’s the trust that the audience will be given the kind of consistency they crave and be treated to a story that won’t trick them and eventually turn on its heels and try to be done too quickly. Too many stories have done this in recent years, either by hastily-written design or because there was no other choice. But the trust that the audience has in those making the story come to life is highly important since, without it, His Dark Materials wouldn’t have made it to a second season, and wouldn’t be looking for the third at one point or another, as fans are the deciding factor when it comes to whether or not something is worthwhile and should be continued. Well, honestly it’s the money that the show generates and can make its creators, but the fans are where the money tends to come from more often than not in a roundabout way, and as such, if people aren’t pleased and don’t want to watch, then there is no show. The author of His Dark Materials is apparently giving the people what they want, which is some sense of purity and consistency in his storytelling as it’s translated onto the screen, and it’s hard not to feel grateful.
So far the second season looks as though it will be able to keep the attention of the people and take them along a few new pathways that will be familiar to readers and likely exciting for everyone that will tune in.