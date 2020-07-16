What We Learned from The Lucifer Season 5 Trailer

Wow, where to start with this one? Lucifer has already been something of an interesting show since to be fair, anything about the devil that doesn’t paint him as a straight-up bad guy is bound to get a few people speaking out since a lot of us have been raised to think God is good and the devil is bad. Of course, the show hasn’t gone too far out of bounds as far as a lot of folks are concerned, but season 5 is already looking like it’s going to be something that we weren’t fully expecting and could be ramping up for something that will be akin to a long but powerful goodbye that might be marred by another season if there’s really going to be a season 6. Or maybe it will build into season 6 since the whole idea of Michael making his way into the picture is bound to be something that will really mess up the whole idea of Lucifer’s time on earth. It’s interesting to think that one of Lucifer’s heavenly brethren would even bother trying to step into his shoes, however, as tales continually tell of the epic battles that Michael and the many choirs of angels have continually waged against Lucifer and his minions. In fact, entire movies have been made on this subject and some of them have been quite good.
But bringing Michael into conflict with his brother, who apparently is his twin in this instance, is bound to be something that people will be looking forward to when the next season drops near the end of August. In myths and legends, Michael is kind of the big man on campus, the heavy-hitter that is supposedly able to be able to take on Lucifer by dint of being allegiant to God. In other words, his fealty to God is what gives Michael to beat Lucifer since the divine backing is enough to give him the edge he needs, as Lucifer is fighting under his own power, which is considerable in the many tales, and might even be enough to elevate him over the archangels, which are essentially a lower choir than what Lucifer might have started out as. There are many debates over which choir Lucifer belonged, but the main point is that without God’s backing he is essentially weaker than many angels given that he does not have the same kind of support. But it is seen in many tales that he’s every bit as powerful as other angels when they don’t have that power behind them. In a sense, God’s love and grace tip the scales in a big way, while without it, an angel is still a very powerful being, but at the same time will stand on much more level ground when faced with another from their own choir. Given that some like to think that Lucifer belonged to a higher level of angels than Michael, it’s fair to say that the trailer depicts this fight a little more accurately. One great example of this came in Constantine, when Gabriel attempted to smite Lucifer, played by Peter Stormare, in God’s name. When it was established that God wasn’t backing Gabriel’s insane plot to release the son of the devil, Lucifer backed Gabriel off quite easily and burned the angel’s wings to cinders.
So yes, Lucifer is insanely powerful and has a great deal of pull all on his own, which is what the season is apparently looking at so far. But making Lucifer and Michael twins is kind of awkward since it would indicate that their power levels should be a little closer and that this coming fight should be epic. But the grey-winged angel does get me to thinking that either Lucifer is having a bit of fun, or we might get to see Gabriel as well. Would that mean that Lucifer is one of triplets? That might just be wishful thinking of course but in a show where angels are part of the main show, it’s not too hard to think that something odd like that might happen. Right now it would appear that Michael is fully intent on mucking up the life that Lucifer built for himself, but it’s a question at this time as to whether or not he’s acting on God’s orders or if he’s gone rogue and is doing his own thing. That wouldn’t be a first really since Michael has been represented as going against orders a couple of times in the movies, such as in Legion when Paul Bettany played the famed archangel. Of course, that ultimate battle was against Gabriel and not Lucifer, who was apparently sitting that one out since God had decided that humanity was no longer worth saving.
But to be certain, season 5 already looks like it’s going to be hellishly fun. Oh yes, pun definitely intended.