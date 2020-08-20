What We Learned from the MacGruber TV Show Teaser

If we learned anything from the MacGruber promo it’s that not only is he coming back but that fans are still remaining loyal to this goofball of a hero despite the fact that his movie tanked. This is more proof that some ideas are best left on TV where they won’t suffer as fatal of a setback as the movie was since sometimes that’s as far as they need to progress. But to be fair to MacGruber, he does have a very loyal fan base for being kind of an awkward and all-round odd character that doesn’t really do that much good since he usually ends up getting himself and his team in trouble. But somehow people love that and he’s been allowed to come back at this point, though it will be a while until we get to see him again. Getting anything up and running at this point is kinda difficult so it’s not too hard to think that we’ll be lucky to see him hit the small screen in 2021 unless things go as planned and we finally see some serious forward movement in the entertainment industry. The point though is that we will be seeing him again, and Kristen Wiig, and Ryan Phillipe, and anyone that can be brought back, since MacGruber is on his way back to TV. If there’s a decided lack of enthusiasm detected it’s because it is there.
Again, a lot of people love MacGruber since he is silly and he is funny and Will Forte is good at being kind of goof in any role he’s given even though he can play dramatic roles quite well. But something about MacGruber makes it clear that he’s a niche character that isn’t for everyone and that is the kind of idea that some people are going to find hilarious and others are going to find almost repugnant in a certain way, kind of like Rick and Morty but not nearly as psychotic. The fact that MacGruber is getting his own show after having tanked his own movie makes it feel as though someone realized that he still resonates with his fans and that dialing it down a notch by bringing him back to TV would be the best possible idea since trying for the big screen again isn’t entirely possible at this time and likely wouldn’t be the best idea anyway. But it does give the fans something to look forward to and Peacock another show to add to its roster that could keep people tuning in since the streaming wars are only heating up now that the summer has proven to be utterly ruined when it comes to blockbusters. One can only imagine just how the streaming networks are going to react when the theaters do finally open if such a thing happens, but somehow it feels as though the reaction isn’t going to be what people expect. Right now the streaming networks are about the only thing apart from drive-in movie theaters that are really keeping people entertained since some theaters are still wanting to open but pass the COVID-19 protocol costs onto the moviegoers. Sounds like a novel idea for the theaters, right? It’s definitely one more reason for people to stay home and enjoy a movie from the comfort of their couch rather than paying more to see something that will be out on streaming in the next few months anyway.
But back to MacGruber, and the fact that he’s going to be gracing the streaming network at some point in the next year, the fans hope no doubt. This news might actually make some folks groan simply because he is such a goofy character and it’s aw wonder how he’s lasted this long, but there are plenty of fans that will be pretty psyched about it since for one reason or another he’s proven to be a favorite when it comes to pop culture and there’s a very simple way of saying what might turn into a long and heated debate: people like watching stupidity. It’s true, I’ll admit it along with everyone else since there are plenty of movies and shows I happen to like that a lot of people tend to feel are beyond moronic and don’t deserve that much regard. Feeling that way about any single idea or about a slew of ideas is our right since as the viewers we get to voice our opinion no matter what. Thankfully we don’t always have to listen to each other since otherwise, the world of entertainment might be hopping from one foot to the other on the daily trying to keep people happy. But the resurgence of MacGruber proves that while the entertainment industry does want to make people happy, it’s only concerned with certain groups of fans at any given time, and tends to let the comments and criticisms just roll off as they will.