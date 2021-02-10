What We Learned from the Mayans M.C. Season 3 Trailer

Right away it feels as though a new leader is going to ascend from the madness of season 2, but the chaos isn’t done since everything the M.C. has been through as of now is just the start since things will only get increasingly hectic. The next season will be coming in March, a good 16 months after the ending of the second season, meaning a lot of people might have been wondering if we were ever going to see another season of the show. Thanks to the ongoing pandemic though that’s been the feeling with a lot of projects for months since there are still movies that were supposed to release last summer and haven’t been shown to the public as of yet. But it sounds as though things are moving ahead at a pretty good clip at this point and the M.C. is going be experiencing enough drama to keep people going for another season as they return to FX in order to deliver another round of thrills and excitement that’s bound to keep people wondering just what in the hell is coming next. For being a spinoff of the popular show Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. has been keeping people coming back for more and has been doing a decent job of keeping them entertained at the same time.
From the simple trailer above it’s obvious that there’s going to be a shift in leadership, and likely one that won’t be without controversy since that wouldn’t be any fun, right? One of the things that people thrive on with these shows is the belief that things are going to spiral into madness at one point and be yanked back towards order eventually in a harsh and very brutal manner that will mean the end of someone eventually but will also mean that the story will continue no matter who has to be taken out. While it might not get talked about as much as SOA did, Mayans is still managing to keep the culture alive while adding on to it in a big way by diversifying and showing another side of the M.C. culture from a very different point of view. A lot of people still know very little about motorcycle clubs that exist around the US and while this show isn’t exactly the best place to come for everything it’s still one that can allow enthusiasts to at least take a look and see if anything is being made authentic or if it’s just a pleasant fantasy that people don’t mind getting into for the drama.
Whatever happens in the coming season, and fans of the show will know since they’ve been waiting patiently, or impatiently, for a while now, and are more than ready to see what will happen with the Mayans, and possibly what will come from the dead SOA member that’s buried out in the desert. If there’s one thing that’s been proven so far it’s that drama is never that far away and can be kicked off at any moment. With the current state of the M.C., it’s bound to happen that the season will start with a bang and we’ll see it continue to escalate with each new episode. How far things will progress is anyone’s guess at this time since there’s no telling how many seasons the show will actually last given that things change constantly and it could happen that it will continue to take off or it might stagnate at some point and need a serious kick in the pants to get going. One of the downsides of these shows is that they can be heavy on action, suspense, and meaningful drama for a while, but can just as easily turn about and become hard to watch simply because of decaying or degraded storylines that don’t prop up the series so much as continue to drag it down. SOA had this same issue during its run, as have many other shows, and some have started in season 3 while others have started shortly after. So far it doesn’t appear as though many are thinking that this will happen, but hopefully, things will escalate to a point in season 3 that fans will be able to expect an entirely new load of craziness to come along as things continue to progress.
So far it feels as though Mayans has received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, but nothing is entirely negative at least. It shouldn’t take much of a push to make season 3 into something that will make sense to the fans and give them something to watch that will keep the faith that the show will continue to get better and better as it goes along. If nothing else, it’s an interesting show to watch and the drama doesn’t appear ready to let up.