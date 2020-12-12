What We Learned from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Trailer

Well, it is good to see Emilio Estevez back when it comes to the Ducks, now we can’t help but hope to see a couple of other important cameos during this anticipated return since Lauren Graham appears to be taking on coaching duties while Estevez appears to be taking on the part that Hans used to play in the original movie. Seriously, the guy sounds like he doesn’t give a damn about the team to start with, but it also appears that he’s going to be a guide for the characters to follow since he happens to know what it takes to win since his team went on to become a big deal throughout Minnesota, enough so that Graham’s character ends up coming to him for help to try and get a team of misfits off the ground and onto the ice. The fact that this reboot is bringing him back as Gordon Bombay and that his Mighty Ducks are mentioned is great enough, but the story appears to be going in the same direction as the initial movie, with some notable differences since of course things are going to be updated for the times, meaning that kids will be using the technology of the era and will be just as snarky, if not more so. But there will be other updates that will be a little less than pleasing even if they’re kind of truthful to the era.
It’s true that sports are highly competitive at just about every age, especially when children become good enough at their respective sport to really warrant this competitive streak. But bringing a sports psychologist to your child’s game is overkill to be certain. Thankfully there are still plenty of people that believe in the sanctity of a sport that don’t go to these measures. Still, it’s going to happen likely to show that in this day and age there are parents that either don’t fully understand what’s going on with their own kid, or they want their kid to feel as secure as possible in order to compete. Does anyone remember when all you needed at the game was your gear, your parents, and your desire to win, as well as your team? Of course, it was kind of embarrassing sometimes if your parents wanted to cheer you on, but it meant they cared, so it was okay. But things have definitely changed over the years, and it would appear that the show is going to highlight this for the fans.
Right now all we know about the release date is that it will be coming out in 2021, which should be pretty obvious since we’re running out of days in 2020, which a lot of people are no doubt glad to see. But when it does show up it feels as though this show will be welcomed by a lot of fans that have been excited since hearing about it. Personally, I’m still reserved about the whole thing since as I mentioned, it would appear that the opening season is going to be kind of like the first movie since there’s the band of misfits and someone that wants to see them on a team that they can be proud of, and of course, there’s a team that’s a tight unit and knows how to play, much has there were the Hawks and the Ducks in the first movie. But it doesn’t appear as though there will be a drunken lawyer that gets handed community service and learns how to love the sport of hockey again, as Gordon Bombay will already be in the show and will have learned his lesson a long time ago. This time around the inciting incident appears to be the fact that the team will need to be assembled, and it doesn’t look as though it’s going to be any easier than it was the first time around.
On the upside, it doesn’t look like we’ll have to worry about purses filled with dog poo being left out for would-be opportunists, or kids razzing each other overlooking at pornographic magazines. Did anyone remember that this happened in the original movie? Disney might want to put a good face forward, but they don’t tend to have a problem with stepping over the line a few times here and there, at least in an innocent manner that doesn’t show much but definitely implies it. But now that this has been mentioned it’s enough to wonder if the show will manage to feature a few acts by the misfit kids that might be frowned upon, or if their biggest gripe in life is that they don’t have a cohesive team and that no one wants them on their team. Yes, sports can be cruel to youngsters, but the drive to be good enough to play is still important, even if it requires people to form their own team at times.