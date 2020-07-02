What We Learned from The Mothman Legacy Documentary Trailer

As monsters go the Mothman is a legend that is less than malevolent but is somehow seen to be one of those beings that is both highly prophetic and terrifying simply because it’s largely unknown and its motivations can only be guessed at most times. But as it’s been stated in the upcoming documentary, many people have apparently seen this creature, or at least glimpsed it, over the years. The fact that it has a defined range within Appalachia kind of suggests that there is a little more truth to the Mothman that has to do with something that occurred in the area and that might have ties to the supernatural but has been built up into a genuine legend throughout the years thanks to those that have ‘witnessed’ it. It’s hard not to sound doubtful but the whole premise of the Mothman is a bit confusing since it’s not certain if the creature is supposed to be supernatural, from another world, a prophet of some sort, or a doomsayer that doesn’t speak but somehow predicts tragedies, which is a largely unfounded idea since the sightings of the creature that really carry any detail happened back in the late 60s. Personally I don’t care to try and debunk anything along such lines since we do live in a strange world where odd things happen, and to chalk them all up to coincidence feels like closing one’s eyes to the truth.
The real truth however is that prophetic spirits, creatures, and the like are nothing new. One good example is the White Lady of the Hohenzollern, a spirit that was said to foretell tragic disasters for a certain royal family. The point is that almost every region in the world has their own share of stories, legends, and unexplained phenomena, whether the residents cling to it or not. It is a very strange world we live in and the Mothman legend is just as odd as any of them considering that it involves a large creature that has moth-like wings, huge eyes that either glow or appear as dark pits in its head, and has appeared, kind of, to many people over the years. The only thing that’s not really known is why the creature has appeared or what it’s real purpose is other than to remain a part of urban myth. This show is apparently bound and determined to step fully into the legend and, with the help of some cryptozoology obviously, make it clear as to why the Mothman is an important phenomenon to the world in general. In many parts of the world a lot of people know next to nothing about this legend, and it’s fair to say that in Virginia there are plenty of people that don’t know that much about it. To say that it’s intriguing is putting it lightly, but to put absolute faith in the validity of the claims is a personal matter for every audience member to decide upon .
Any firsthand accounts are to be looked at not with scorn, but with a weathered eye for picking out inaccuracies and the possibility that the individuals were in an altered mental state of some sort. As I did mention, this is a strange world we live in, but the oddities that we see, hear, and are told about too often have a basis that is aided by some form of chemical imbalance that might be doing its own part to facilitate a ‘sighting’ that could in fact be someone’s imagination run away with them, aided by a mind-altering substance that they didn’t want to admit to. That’s a bit harsh and cynical to be certain, but unfortunately throughout history the nature of humanity and what happens to various parts of the world when viewed through fearful and possibly intoxicated eyes is that things become magnified and take on a very disturbing appearance when in truth they’re no more disturbing than anything one might see in the real world. The hope of course is that this show will put to rest any doubts or possibly give some serious explanation of how the Mothman came to be viewed as a harbinger of doom or given this much attention in the first place, but granted, one might look at this and think ‘yeah right’, but in different parts of the world there are unexplained happenings and sightings that are hard to quantify or qualify simply because there’s not a lot of hard evidence to go on.
If we learned anything from this trailer it’s that people are going to believe what they want to believe and likely as not, the supernatural is an easy out when a person can’t fully explain what they’ve seen. It might be worth watching just to see what might happen and if anything is revealed that people didn’t already know.