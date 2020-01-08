What We Learned from The New Birds of Prey Promo

So far the Birds of Prey movie is shaping up to look like Harley’s escape from the Joker for good and all only so she can waltz right into another problem in the Black Mask who’s being played by Ewan McGregor. The emancipation of Harley is definitely going to be played up huge in this movie as it’s in the title and it’s also something that people have been wondering about for years since looking back at the strange history between the Joker and Harley Quinn it’s hard not to wince a time or two when thinking about how many times Joker kept Harley around only to abuse her in one way or another. In real life we see this all the time unfortunately and see women that want out of such relationships, and it might be that Harley’s upcoming movie is a statement as well as a bit of entertainment to show women that this is the year of the woman as it’s already been stated. If this proclamation threw you for a loop then you might need to pay attention to the news as much as the entertainment sites considering that a century ago women finally won the right to vote in America. Technically the amendment passed in 1919 but it was ratified in 2020 so this is bound to be a bang-up year for women in a lot of ways since it’s already looking like it will be building on what 2019 was seen to start.
Have a Fantabulous New Year! #BirdsOfPrey #HarleyQuinn #BlackCanary #Huntress #MargotRobbie pic.twitter.com/1qaVZqNPn9
— DC UHD (@dc_uhd) December 30, 2019
As far as the movie goes however you can bet that it’s going to make men look like tools and fools yet again and the women look empowered and absolutely justified in just about anything and everything they do. Cynical much? A little maybe since the movie does appear to be somewhat balanced as several scenes show that life won’t be entirely easy for Harley and just being a woman won’t get her everything she wants, but it also shows that she’s coming out to do a little damage and she’s not alone. The argument for who’s the most dangerous between Quinn and Joker is one that a lot of people might want to jump on since when you factor in weapons and the obvious need to make it a death match then the favor can swing both ways. Harley might be nuts but she’s not quite on Joker’s level, while Joker isn’t a hand to hand combatant and Harley is, Joker can take out Harley with planning, Harley can this, Joker can that, blah, blah, blah. None of that really matters since Black Mask is the villain in this movie and on top of that Quinn definitely limits herself at times simply because she’s a highly emotional, for good reason, individual that’s working through a lot of trauma. In fact if you want to be fair her craziness is possibly the only shield keeping her safe and secure from breaking down at any given moment since many others would have been shattered and left for dead had the Joker toyed with them in the same manner.
The fact that she’s gathering a crew to her side is also kind of interesting since it indicates that she knows the value of teamwork even if she’s bound to be the loose cannon of the bunch. It happened in Suicide Squad and it’s bound to happen in this movie as well since not only has she split up with the Joker, but Quinn is now attempting to become the strong and independent woman that she needs to be and is also realizing that she can’t do it on her own, as one person against whatever the Black Mask can throw against her is not going to be enough, and a couple of helpers might be a wise thing to pick up along the way. In a big way this movie looks like a mess waiting to happen but it also feels as though it could be a success if that mess leads to an interesting story underneath the trailer that will be able to draw the audience in and show them just how strong of a character Harley really is when she’s away from the most destructive force in her life. There’s no doubt that there are going to be references and hints at the Joker and how he messed her up so badly, but it’s already been determined that Jared Leto won’t be making an appearance in this movie so any hope of seeing a return of the Joker, at least in Birds of Prey, is going to be short-lived. Simon Brew of Film Stories has more to say about that matter. That’s a good thing really since the Joker, no matter who’s playing him, does kind of overshadow Quinn just a bit from time to time, and this is Harley’s movie and her time to shine.