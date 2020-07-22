What We Learned from The Project Power Trailer

Right from the start, just looking at Project Power makes it clear that this could be a return to the movies that we love so much since it looks like action, like a man attempting to find someone that was taken from him and a partnership that might not be perfect but is perfect for the movie it’s in. Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Domonique Fishback are already making this movie look solid by the dialogue and the action, and that’s a rare thing these days since there’s almost always something that would appear off in a movie, no matter that it might be talked up beyond belief. But the point of this movie, the aforementioned Project Power, appears to be focused around capsules that can unlock different powers within human beings that are dependent upon how it manifests within each person. The catch however is that the effects will only last five minutes, though five minutes with superpowers would be enough time for a lot of people to do a lot of things that might be deemed as problematic in the real world. So far the movie looks like it might be a winner, and one of the best parts is that it’s slated to come out this next month so we won’t have too long to wait for it.
This is another take on superhero movies in a big way since the idea of creating a pill that can grant people superpowers is kind of a scary thought really, especially when the pill appears to assign a random power, or perhaps heightens a certain attribute to levels that couldn’t be naturally attained without it. That would be kind of hard to figure though since trying to determine what kind of physical trait would allow for invisibility to become a power is difficult to think of, though super strength and durability among other traits would be easy enough. Think about it, one could take a pill and be almost indestructible, or capable of punching a solid steel door from its mount. It does make me wonder just what power Jamie Foxx’s character is going to manifest at this point since would appear that some of those that take the pill can become not unlike the Human Torch and others can manifest ice. In a way, Project Power, which is also the label affixed to the program that creates the drug in the movie, is a designer drug that, if mass-marketed, could very easily become an epidemic throughout the world since one can just imagine what it would do for those that feel disillusioned and disenfranchised and could afford at least a couple of pills. For five to ten minutes they would be nearly unstoppable. Think of a group of protesters with said pills, and then think of how effective the cops wouldn’t be against such folks.
The real-world application of this drug does bring up some questions though, and it’s also enough to be thankful that the drug is part of the movie, since it’s not too hard to figure out that there would be massive side effects and a very real possibility of overdosing by many people that would want to feel the absolute rush and the high that comes from said power. Just imagine having to come down off of this stuff and feeling utterly powerless and even weak after several minutes of blissful energy that one feels like they could do anything with. Oh yeah, it already feels like it’s going to be a good movie since the trailer is obviously showing some of the best parts, but there’s a feeling that it’s showing the bare minimum at this time since everything that could be done with an idea like is great enough that it should be able to wow the audience and perhaps even make people wonder if there’s going to be a sequel. Okay, maybe that’s going a little too far at the moment, especially since I’m not one of those that think to see a sequel made out of every movie. But so far Project Power does look like something that might be getting some positive notice this summer, and to be fair, it’s kind of coming out of nowhere at the moment since obviously it’s something that has been worked on and marketed, but it still feels like a story that was kept under wraps for a while.
So far the plot sounds fun, the trailer makes it look like something worth watching, and the actors are definitely worth watching. Now, all we have to hope is that we’re not seeing too much of the movie in the trailer, as it’s happened far too many times. It might come back to bite me, but this might be one of those times when faith is the best way to go when saying that this movie looks like it might be a winner.