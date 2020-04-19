What We Learned from The Punky Brewster Reboot Trailer

The era of the reboot is definitely kicking things into another gear by bringing one of our favorite foster kids, Punky Brewster, back into the fold with no less than three kids of her own. The upcoming show has already established that Punky is all grown up, has an ex-husband and three kids that are all just as rascally as she was back in the day, though that’s not to say that Punky has changed all that much apparently since she still has her own tried and true attitude that saw her last a good four years before the show was taken off the air. These days it’s very easy to think that a lot of people might remember Punky Brewster as a there and gone trend that didn’t last all that long but managed to make a few good memories that people clung to for a while. In truth the idea of Punky Brewster is one of those that many of us have kept on standby along with many other memories since she was a favorite of a lot of fans back in the day and the hope is that with a new show and new characters she’ll be able to wow us again with the same kind of attitude, from a grown-up’s perspective, and a life that’s obviously had its share of ups and downs considering all that she’s been through and what the result has been. Dan Heching of the Daily Mail has more to say on this matter.
It’s an odd decision to give Punky an ex-husband and yet it’s still a brilliant move since in the current era the nuclear family is not the norm and hasn’t been for some time. A lot of families are either single-parent, mixed, blended, or some strange amalgamation of people that share a bond but not necessarily a family tree. Lauren Keating of Tech Times has more to offer on this topic. This is why it makes sense though for Punky to have her own kids and an ex-husband, as it appeals to a wider scope of people in this day and age since the idea of a family structure is so vastly different for everyone. At the moment in the trailer it does feel as though the split, whether amicable or not, has allowed the family to become tighter in a few ways while allowing them to maintain their distance in others. At least that’s what I’m getting from the trailer thus far without having seen any of the show yet. It’s hard to say really since Freddie Prinze Jr. has played some truly nice guys in the past but he’s also played the mean-spirited jerk as well, so until the show airs it’s difficult to say just what his character will be like overall. What is evident though is that he still loves his kids, at least in one scene one could say this, but it almost sounds as though he might have been a non-presence at one point as he states that it’s not easy raising three kids on your own, which definitely appears to allude to Punky having to shoulder the task of raising their children. That, unfortunately, is all too real in today’s world since too many men still don’t take up the responsibility of raising their kids after a divorce, even if that trend has been changing throughout the years. As a man it’s hard to say without shaking my head but it is still the truth that some guys don’t know what it means to stand up and be a dad.
But getting back to the show, Punky hasn’t really lost any of her spunk it would appear, but her kids definitely look to have it in spades, which would make life that much more difficult for Punky since dealing with three kids that are just like her would no doubt bring back memories of how she might have been a troublesome little snipe at times for her foster father, Henry, who was played by the late George Gaynes, who sadly passed away in 2016. It’d be easy to think that this little fact might be worked into the show at one point just to show how Punky has grown up and what her life has been like while still under Henry’s roof and how he might have come to influence her in numerous ways that led to her being who she is today. After all being a foster child isn’t easy unless one is adopted as a baby, in which case most people don’t ever know anything but what they were raised with, while being a foster parent is every bit as hard since much like a step-parent that person is taking it upon themselves to raise a child that they didn’t give birth to and didn’t help to bring into the world. It takes a monumental amount of heart to do this, and in the case of Punky Brewster it definitely shows that something good can come out of the process.