What We Learned from The Queen’s Gambit TV Teaser Trailer

Chess-based movies and TV shows are kind of interesting to a lot of people since even if a person can’t get the hang of it, the game of chess is in many ways a lot of fun and tends to be more than a little challenging even for the experts, at least when they find someone that can match their skill level. The Queen’s Gambit, the title of the series that will star Anna Taylor-Joy, and the well-known (at least to chess enthusiasts) chess move that many could possibly speak of, both are bound to interest those that happen to know something about the game. If you don’t know any type of chess move and tend to refer to the pieces as what they look like, such as castle instead of rook and horse instead of a knight, then this series might be a little confusing when it comes to the chess aspect of it. The honest truth is that this game is a bit complicated and it’s miles above checkers since it requires just as much advanced thinking, but with far more strategy since each different piece can move in a different manner. Much like those that play the game, chess requires a great deal of patience to understand and a quick and sharp mind to figure out since otherwise, it’s far too easy to become lost and therefore lose sight of the goal.
The story already sounds like one that might appeal more to a certain niche and could possibly be exciting enough to hold the attention of many initially, but might need to keep coming up with something per episode to continue that interest. From the drug addiction that is enabled by an orphanage of all places and the struggle to keep herself in the game and to keep her life on track, Joy’s character appears to be the type that will be doing all she can to keep everything straight while attempting to funnel her genius into the game. The series is already being lauded as a thriller, so it feels safe to say there’s going to be more to the story than we’re seeing in the trailer, which is just swift and startling enough to get a person interested in what’s being peddled. Had it just featured the overall relation to chess it might have already done enough to ensure that was bound to fizzle and fade after the first season. But as it currently stands it’s very likely that people will see this and decide to keep watching just to see what will happen. The first season will be coming later in October it sounds like and will consist of six episodes to start with, perhaps to get people in the swing of things and to make certain that they’re ready to accept what’s being given.
Netflix has been keeping their roster rather full with various shows and movies in recent months and look to be continually building their lists in order to keep people coming back. This is wise since the streaming wars are still in full effect and other networks are still working to overcome the streaming giant in order to stake their own claim and continue their ascension to the top. Disney+ and Amazon have been doing everything they can in order to make their way to the top spot, while Quibi, Hulu, and many others are also doing what they can to push the envelope in order to keep their names on the lips of the people. From first glance, it does feel as though The Queen’s Gambit might be able to keep people interested for a while and might appeal to those that are truly into the subject material, but again, it’s very possible that things will have to stay as fluid and dynamic in order to keep the subscribers coming back to this particular title. If there’s anything to glean from having been around the many streaming sites at this point it’s that they’re all attempting to do the same thing that their competitors are doing, only better. The trick here is that many people want to watch everything they can get their hands on when it comes to the various programming that’s being offered, but the trouble is that after a while all these streaming sites start to get a little spendy.
If The Queen’s Gambit is another show on Netflix’s roster that gets people to keep watching then so much the better, but from the first glance it looks interesting. A second glance though makes it clear that like so many other shows that it will need something more. The actors are fine, the story is fine, and it should do well initially. But if it wants to keep going then the producers are going to have to hope that the first season is impressive and that anything that comes after will be just as well-received.