What We Learned from the Reno 911! Part 2 Trailer

Were you expecting Reno 911! Part 2 to be crazy? Because it’s going to be crazy as the trailer would indicate, and it’s going to be insanely fun for those that love the movie and are ready for some more. Obviously there will be plenty of reference to the current pandemic and the way things have been done in the last several months since any comedy or drama not banking on this at the moment obviously has something else that it can use to get people on board, while other shows and movies are making full use of it. And why not? The past few months have shown just how crazy people can be and have provided tons of material for anyone that’s willing to grab hold of the opportunity and run with it. Those making Reno 911! have never been shy about creating content that people are going to laugh at even if it’s a bit shocking and a little crude, and that’s a big part of why people like it so much since it’s bound to ‘go there’ in a big way and dare people to laugh as much as they can since there’s no reason not to unless someone’s sense of humor just doesn’t swing that way. There are plenty of people that don’t find the content funny, but thankfully if you don’t like it then you don’t have to watch it.
The team is back though and having to play by new rules that have affected a lot of different people as of 2020 and as you can imagine they’re likely to mess them up since that’s kind of what this crew does. Not getting a laugh out of this would be a lot more disturbing than seeing people laughing at the most controversial stuff that will be put on screen. Just going by the trailer it’s going to be off the chain funny and will be showing at least some of the madness that we’ve been experiencing as a country over the last several months. If that’s not enough reason to watch it then someone needs to come up with another one since the main reason to watch this in the first place has to be that it just looks plain nuts. Those that loved the show and the movie are bound to be in for a real treat since it looks as though a lot of the same kind of stuff is being brought back for the enjoyment of the fans and those that might be interested in taking a peek at what they might end up liking if they stick around long enough.
There are plenty of people that don’t like Reno 911! and to be fair it’s possibly because they don’t know that much about it, or they might not have a well-developed sense of humor, but watching the show or the movie might cure that in a big hurry since it’s something you can’t resist laughing at after a while. There are plenty of comedies out there across many streaming networks that are bound to catch your attention and hold it for a while, but with this one, in particular, it’s bound to happen that you might run as fast as you can from it or embrace it fully and just have a lot of fun in the process since to do anything else is to admit that it’s just not your thing. It is a different sense of humor to be certain, but it’s one that a lot of people have found utterly hilarious since the antics of the officers and the guest stars has been such that a lot of people simply can’t help but watch since it’s like watching a car wreck in slow motion sometimes, you just can’t look away even if something deep down inside tells you that you should. Trying to deny that it has its funny moments is rather difficult for a lot of people since there are moments that might leave your jaw hanging and moments that might make you cringe and want to turn away, but they’re usually followed by moments that leave you wondering what you just watched and then moments that leave you on the floor, crying because you’re laughing so hard.
Reno 911! is definitely a different comedy show but it’s also one that has been kind of an on-again, off-again sensation that a lot of people will claim to love but likely won’t think much about once it’s been taken out of rotation again. While the hope is that it will last for a while longer this time it’s also wise to think that it might stick around but it might also find that its time was up a while back. Bringing things back, again and again, has proven to be what fans want until they don’t. In other words, it might be popular at this moment but it could be old news at some point.