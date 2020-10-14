What We Learned from The Snoopy Show Trailer for Apple TV

What exactly do we expect of Snoopy, except to be as funny as he always is? It would appear that Apple TV is bringing the famous beagle back for another run as the overall feel of the Peanuts strip is looking about the same, but with a definite update to the animation even if everything else appears to be unchanged. Snoopy is still going to be the star of the show to be certain and Charlie Brown and the rest are likely to put in their appearances to round the show out a bit more and make it feel as complete as usual. Like so many other things that have been brought back, Snoopy is undoubtedly being rolled out to a generation that didn’t necessarily grow up with the Peanuts strip but will definitely have their own version of it that is just about the same thing that a lot of us can remember. This show will likely be just as much fun for kids as it is for the adults that were introduced to the gang a long time ago, but the content is going to be interesting to take a look at since if it’s primarily about Snoopy it does feel as though a lot of stuff might be cut out, which would be too bad really since the Peanuts strip could still feature Snoopy prominently without having to take too much away.
But this is the way of things when they get redone and revamped, some stuff has to be taken out and other ideas that might not fit into the current era might be omitted. Of course, when one thinks of it, Peanuts didn’t feature a lot of offensive material. In fact, it was likely one of those that didn’t really touch upon a lot of disturbing subjects like other cartoons have over the years, and its simplicity and ability to simply tell a pleasing story and be as close to wholesome and boring as possible might have been why it’s been a part of pop culture but still rests on the periphery in its own way. Not every animated show has been in the forefront at all times, but some of them have been established and valued by the fans for longer than a lot of folks can remember and Snoopy is one of those that a majority of people know about even if they haven’t watched him that much. The fun thing about Snoopy is that he’s simple, he’s not complicated, and while he does have a rich fantasy life he’s not the kind of character that people have to think too much about to enjoy since he is what you see, a beagle with a very active imagination that can take him and his buddy Woodstock to pretty much any place they can think of. But he’s also Charlie Brown’s beloved pooch and as a result, we get to see the antics that he gets up to around Charlie and the others from the Peanuts group as well.
Snoopy has been one of those characters that you can’t help but love since he’s there no matter what and is one of the many characters in pop culture that is bound to embraced by multiple generations. Keep in mind that Snoopy first emerged in the 50s, so there are grandparents out there that like Snoopy along with parents and kids. Snoopy is one of the true multi-generational favorites that a lot of people still enjoy to this day and have enjoyed for decades. Despite the fact that he doesn’t speak like other cartoon pets, the beloved beagle has still managed to become one of the iconic characters in history, and at 70 years it feels as though he’s definitely been immortalized in a big way since pop culture is continuing to recycle as much as it can in order to remember the good old days and bring them to the forefront for the current generation to enjoy. It’s likely that Snoopy won’t be competing with a lot of other shows since the simplicity of his program and the feelgood nature of it is something that a lot of people should be able to agree is the kind of programming that is more or less for fun and isn’t bound to compete since the simplicity of it, which is nicer than words can say, just can’t match up to more complex storylines. But the fact is that it doesn’t really have to since Snoopy is a lot of fun to watch since he’s been around long enough to remain as one of the characters that people will almost always respond to in a positive way.
It is nice to see that the animation has been cleaned up a bit and that a lot has been kept. It should be interesting to watch.