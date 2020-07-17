What We Learned from The Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer

Those that managed to watch the movie before getting into that series likely felt that Snowpiercer deserved a much greater amount of explanation and were definitely psyched to hear that it was being turned into a show. But what some folks might not have realized is that by making it a prequel we’re bound to be given that much more when it comes to why the train was created, how the classes were separated, and why the movie starts out the way it does. As the first season would tell you, a revolution was bound to happen and the people that were kept in the rear of the train were bound to eventually rise up against those that had more of everything. But things haven’t halted yet since Big Alice, a train that many didn’t know about, has emerged and Mr. Wilford is going to be stepping into the series when the show returns. At this time there’s no real idea as to when the show will be back since season 2 was already filming when the shutdown occurred, but when it does come back it’s fairly obvious that the revolution was just the beginning, and there’s much, much more to come.
What it does sound like is that Layton will have a lot to deal with in the days ahead as the revolution will have stretched the ranks a bit thin and the emergence of another train will be something that people are going to have to figure out and deal with in an effort to keep things moving ahead. There isn’t a clear-cut synopsis yet for season 2 but it does feel as though things are going to get much worse before any hope can be gleaned from the story. With Big Alice coming into play and Melanie’s presumed dead daughter having been revealed it’s bound to happen that things are going get very crazy very quickly and the story will only pick up speed from there. The fact that the story is set 7 years after the earth becomes a barren, frozen wasteland indicates that there’s still plenty of time to explain just how things came to be the way they are in the movie. Given that the story is ten years out from where it starts up in the movie, it’s very likely that there could be at least another season or two after the second if things go well since there’s bound to be plenty to tell before that fateful moment.
The story of Snowpiercer, the movie, is one that speaks of humanity’s downfall but also of their continued plight to survive and at the same time recognize social class in some obscure way. The movie shows that the things we cling to are somehow ridiculous and yet are still held onto in a way that allows people to feel that they’re in control of something. The show has done this as well, though it manages to create the illusion in a much different manner since Layton has much more mobility thanks to his previous life experience. That doesn’t afford him much though when his luck finally runs out and he’s put into stasis. Of course, once he’s out things still continue to happen and the revolution that took place was bound to come about one way or another since the groundwork for the idea was already firmly laid and people weren’t about to back off of it since once a revolution is started it’s hard to stop without someone getting injured or killed. The fact that this was the way it happened in the show wasn’t too surprising. The ending of season 1 was definitely a cliffhanger, but moving ahead it feels as though things are going to become more entangled, more dangerous, and definitely more far-reaching since the voyage of the Snowpiercer still has a decade to go before Curtis comes along and the entire thing goes off the rails. So far the show has done a good job of showing the desperation and the utter horror that can happen on the train.
It is nice to see that the show is taking after the movie in some ways and incorporating a few things that people might see as important and some that are able to be dropped but are still being added to keep a bit of continuity with the movie. In some cases, a show might drop a few things that were crucial to the movie it was based on, but in this case, so far, a lot of things are happening the way they did in the movie, and it’s impressive to see the narrative take shape as one can imagine at least a few things that might happen to really connect the show with the movie at one point. Whether that will ever happen or not is hard to say, but so far Snowpiercer is moving along pretty smoothly.