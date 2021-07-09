What We Learned from The Succession Season 3 Trailer

There’s a good reason that some folks never work with family, and Succession kind of puts the truth to that sentiment as to why it should never happen. Granted, some families work fairly well together, but the Roy family has proven as of season 2 that they cannot, and in season 3 that theory will be strengthened as Kendall and his father Logan get set to start a war that will have long-reaching effects on their family and possibly on those they work with as Kendall’s betrayal in season 2, outing the type of cover-ups that can get a business in seriously hot water, has gained the increased ire of his father. His attempts to get his siblings to side with him might be the saving grace he needs, but it’s not a guaranteed thing either. In fact, it might be a non-starter seeing as how his siblings aren’t exactly the kindest people in the world either. When raised by, or even around, a man like Logan though, it’s not hard to see how many kids wouldn’t have a huge chance to become kind and generous when the grasp for power is all they come to know.
There is a bit of dark, abrasive comedy mixed in with this show since it can be heard now and then, even if it’s not fully appreciated by those that might want to think that this is the type of toxic relationship that many people try to avoid but fall into all too often. But in defense of the show, this is a family that’s been looking to tear itself apart for quite a while and is only held together by their shared greed and desire for power, since there’s very little sentimentality among them. Season 3 is going to make it clear that the split is on the way since Kendall and Logan will be pushing and pulling against each other in a manner that’s going to create the need for all those around them to decide where their loyalties lie and what the repercussions will be for picking either side.
The thing about this is that while Kendall isn’t innocent or even as weak as his father appears to think, Logan is an absolute monster that takes joy in ruining others when they cross him, and he’s not going to stop just because the person across the table from him is his son. If anything, that’s a reason for him to go harder and hit the weak spots that he knows about. No one knows a person quite like a person that’s been a part of their life for so long, and in some ways that can be a great thing, but in situations such as this show it can be one of the worst possible things that could happen since both Logan and Kendall know how to strike at each other, but it’s been made kind of obvious from the trailer that Kendall isn’t quite as adept at striking as Logan is, perhaps because he hasn’t let his inner spite out all the way yet. Logan is a force of nature, like an oil slick with a purpose that will choke out and eliminate anything in his path if he feels the need.
It’s fair to say that the show started out kind of slow despite the fact that it looked like something that might shock the hell out of people thanks to its content, but since season 2 dropped it’s been picking up speed in a big way. What’s going to happen in season 3 is already looking like something that will give people another reason to keep watching since the spectacle of the Roy family tearing at each other in such an obvious way is bound to be something that people are going to want to pay attention to. Shows like this tend to draw a bigger crowd so long as there’s plenty happening and the drama is given the type of intensity that people want to see. At times it makes humanity sound like a pack of slavering dogs just waiting to be given a treat, but the analogy isn’t too far off since a lot of people are drawn to the most dramatic moments they can find.
One thing Succession isn’t short on is drama, and that will be seen when season 3 starts up later this year since the explosion, or implosion, of the Roy family, is going to provide more drama and more tension than a lot of people know how to handle. That might be a bit of an exaggeration given the number of dramatic shows that are out there to be seen, but Brian Cox delivers in a way that makes a person glad that he’s not talking to them at the moment. That alone is worth taking a look.