What We Learned from The “Survive the Game” Trailer

There are a few things to take away from this trailer and unfortunately, not all of them are that great. It’s been necessary to sit and wonder just what Bruce Willis is doing for the longest time that a lot of people might be wondering why he hasn’t retired yet and what it’s going to take to make him realize that the movies he’s pushing these days aren’t good for anything other than filling the shelves with straight to DVD movies. About the only upside is that he is keeping people employed by starring in movies that require a full cast and crew, so there’s some method to the madness since people do need jobs and even cringe-worthy movies such as this tend to keep people employed so long as they have the right skill set. Even the story doesn’t sound too bad, but it’s the acting that takes place that is worth shying away from. It might be a big break for a few of the actors and a chance to shine once again for others, but for Bruce Willis, it’s another slip and slide down the ladder that people have to continually watch as he proves that he’s not getting any better with age.
The idea of two cops having a showdown on a man’s farm by barging in and taking over is something that feels a little contrived, but at the very least it might be interesting enough to sit through just to see what happens. But when Bruce Willis comes on screen, wow, it’s hard to think that this is the guy that lit up the screen in Die Hard so many years ago, but time has not been kind to him in any sense of the word. The older he gets, the more his acting talent tends to slip as he continues to show us less and less of what it was that brought him to Hollywood.
Honestly, I’d rather be able to say that Willis looks and sounds as though he’s going to be the big star in this case, but that would be a serious lie since every movie he’s come out with in the past year or two has been little more than a bomb waiting to be dropped down the garbage chute. He’s taken on so many projects that one might have thought that he’d taken a look at Nicolas Cage’s career over the years and thought it was a good idea to follow suit. As many folks figured out, Cage kind of had to keep working on various projects to pay off what he owed to the IRS, which means he didn’t have a lot of choices except to work or to possibly do a little time in the slammer, or on house arrest, who knows. But the fact that Bruce has decided to push one movie after another could mean that he’s just really into his work, which would be obvious, or he’s slowly but surely winding down as he runs out every last bit of his acting ability with each new movie. It’s kind of like watching someone playing a video game in which the main character is determined to go as far as they can without recharging at some point.
Survive the Game is kind of a strange title for a movie that features cops and criminals picking a farm of all places to have their showdown, and when thinking about it, the movie Surviving the Game might have felt like it had an odd title as well, but the difference is that the latter was actually a morbid game pitting a homeless man against a bunch of psychotic hunters. Perhaps Survive the Game will have a twist that people don’t see coming in the trailer and will surprise those that take the time to watch it. Otherwise, there’s likely a reason for the title, but it’s also something that would need further explanation. Apart from that, the trailer is a little confusing until a person watches it more than once and picks out who’s who as they finally come to the conclusion of which characters are on what side. If Willis and the movie’s director were out to confuse the audience then it’s fair to say that they succeeded.
It does feel as though the story might have some merit to it, but a lot of the acting in the trailer feels kind of juvenile and disjointed, as though it doesn’t really make sense for the story or is a little too cheesy to really get into. The hope of course is that the movie is better than the trailer would indicate since this has happened more than once in the past. But until one gets the chance to see it, the trailer isn’t exactly the best recommendation.