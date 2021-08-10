What We Learned From The Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman Trailer

One thing that’s easy to learn from this trailer is that the Ted Bundy story hasn’t been told enough yet, at least from the standpoint of those that are seeking to make money from this troubling tale. That probably does sound a little critical since everyone that’s involved in the entertainment industry from the core to the fringes are all trying to make money and will tell whatever story they need to in order to make that happen. But if a movie or limited series is going to be made from every single angle that there is to be had on this story then it’s going to be a while before we’re allowed to let this slip into history. Some might state that it’s a good thing to keep reminding ourselves that there are real-life boogeymen out there so that we don’t forget that life is a dangerous and uncertain thing at times. Others might agree that it’s wise to be vigilant, but could possibly be wondering why it needs to be glamorized so much. The truth is that if there’s money to be made from it, then such a story is bound to keep coming back again and again until it’s no longer trending.
It sounds pretty cynical to say such a thing, right? Well, it might, but at the same time, it’s closer to the truth than many want to admit since the story of Ted Bundy, no matter how it’s told or who ends up playing the role of the killer, is one that details the actions of a very sick and twisted mind. Chad Michael Murry gets to take his turn in the lead role this time around as he, like several others, had to no doubt delve into the mind of Bundy as much as possible to take on this role. There’s a lot to say about actors taking on roles such as this, but for the most part, many that have done such a thing have done their time in the role and then come back out the other side apparently none the worse for wear.
This movie is going to be another look at what some might be calling the ‘Bundy Legend’, but it’s going to be another movie about a murdering madman that seeks to either understand and punish him or find a way to humanize him once again. This is a very touchy subject with a lot of people since there are plenty that don’t believe that humans should be able to judge other humans. Of course, the counter to this argument is aside from God, who would be better? And to further counter that, how in the world could anyone BUT a human judge another human being? The fact that Bundy’s victims were all human, that he was human, kind of gives the answer to the question of how one human can judge another. But again, it’s a touchy subject and one that many are convinced does not end with human beings having the right to execute one another for the crimes committed. It’s true that this doesn’t bring anyone back, and that an eye for an eye leaves the world blind. But perhaps the idea that such individuals, when left to their own devices, won’t stop because they can’t stop, would change the mind of a few people.
Some folks don’t even think criminals that perpetrate such crimes should be kept in prison. It’s extreme, to say the least, but criminals such as Bundy tend to earn the fate they deserve at one point, especially when the crimes committed are so insanely heinous. People that don’t agree with the death penalty or the prison system might need to remember that if not for the system, which does have plenty of issues, the chaos that would result might be even worse since vigilantes and groups of individuals seeking justice might end up roaming the streets. The story of Ted Bundy is one that should, at the very least, be able to convince plenty of people that the punishments for such crimes aren’t even close to being equal, but are instead preventative measures from allowing such individuals to continue what they were doing before they were caught.
Overall, what we’ve learned from this trailer is that the story of Ted Bundy isn’t finished being told yet, and will likely continue until the story is no longer popular with the populace, many of whom were alive and still growing up when the killer behind the story was still out committing the deeds that are now glorified on TV. It’s all business at this point, meaning what will make money and what will get people to watch. One can only hope that those making these movies won’t mask that behind the idea that they’re performing a public service by keeping Bundy’s name alive though.