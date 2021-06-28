What We Learned from the Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer

There are some people that are almost impossible to bring down, and Ted Lasso is definitely one of them. Even with one of the worst records in the league he’s still finding a way to be positive and in season 2 it looks as though he’s going to be keeping that chin up in an effort to get his team on track and where they need to be. The one stick in the spokes might be the rather bristly sports psychologist that’s apparently going to be brought in to try and sort the players out. These days sports psychology is definitely a big thing but unfortunately, it might be too big of a thing since there are times when it’s definitely needed and helpful, but when it tears a team apart it’s time to ease off the gas and realize that the problem might not be as convoluted as some might want to think it is. If anyone’s ever been around someone like Ted Lasso, and it’s a sure bet that some folks have, then they know what it’s like to be around someone that’s entirely too chipper at times.
On the plus side, Ted is the kind of guy that’s not going to give up and slump his shoulders as he watches his team go down the drain. But it’s fair to say that not everyone is going to share his optimism when the team is looking for a win and can only secure one tie after another, which isn’t exactly a loss but is pretty far away from a win as well. On the upside, Ted manages to get along with pretty much everyone he meets in some way, but the psychologist, oh yes, we’ll keep coming back to her, appears to be the one sticking point that isn’t going to be easy to sort out since if anyone has ever met a seriously dedicated psychologist that takes their job way too seriously, they know that Ted is going to be given one of his biggest challenges yet.
Ted Lasso has definitely been a different role for Jason Sudeikis since a lot of the time he’s played the part of very sarcastic characters that end up changing slightly throughout the movie but otherwise remain pretty much the same. This role is something that requires him to be so continually upbeat that one almost cringes to think what might happen if Ted ever had a meltdown for any reason, as it might be like watching a trainwreck in slow motion. Those that are as positive and upbeat as Ted are sometimes those that absolutely have to find the best in everyone and everything they’re around since to do otherwise would be to give in to the despair that might be waiting right around the corner or the reality that some people, not all but some, don’t want to acknowledge. Ted simply appears as someone that genuinely wants to get along with people and be the best possible individual he can. He wants to believe in others, he wants to help them believe in themselves, and in a sense, he’s just an all-around nice guy that is there to help make life better for those around him.
For one reason or another, there are a lot of people that don’t trust folks like Ted thanks to one reason or another. Some refuse to believe that there’s anyone that’s genuinely this good and chipper all the time since there just has to be something up with the guy that isn’t right. That level of paranoia and mistrust is actually pretty common in the world unfortunately and it’s also bound to keep people suspicious of others and their motives. But if this causes a wedge between Ted and the team it’s easy to think that things aren’t going to get better, they’re going to get worse and worse. The fact is that a team and their coach have to vibe in order for things to go the way they need to, since if a coach and their players aren’t on the same level then teams don’t tend to win as much, and when coaches and their athletes are vibing it’s easier to anticipate what’s needed and adjust to any problem that might come along.
The second season of Ted Lasso already looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun since Jason Sudeikis is playing the part perfectly and in some cases is a bit cringe-worthy since he really is that good. Folks like Ted somehow don’t inspire a lot of faith in the more suspicious individuals of the world but they are nice to talk to every now and then for a pick me up. The second season is going to be fun to watch, that feels certain, but it’s also likely to be a little dramatic as well.