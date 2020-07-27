What We Learned from The Trailer for Amazon’s Utopia

Streaming is certainly getting more exciting as more and more shows and movies are making their way into peoples’ homes in order to deliver quality content and keep people entertained in a time movie theaters are still struggling with how to open and regain their needed revenue. Utopia comes off as a series that promises only more confusion on a worldwide scale but also shows a series of connections that draw the main characters together in a way that’s rather interesting. The story itself is based on a comic book that’s found at a comic convention and discovered to portray a real conspiracy that could spell the end of the world as people know it. As a result, it’s up to those that found the comic to do something and possibly save humanity in some far-flung way while events continue to unfold. The cast for the show is amazing and the trailer makes it look as though it could be more than a little interesting as it will no doubt focus on real-world issues but also include a vast network that will power the conspiracy that’s taking place in the comics. In other words, it looks like something that people might enjoy since it does have a very clandestine feel to it that people will likely enjoy.
With all that’s been going on in the world lately, Utopia is bound to be an intriguing series given that it shows a great amount of detail that has a lot to do with current events from a fictional standpoint. A lot of people are scared these days and are looking for just about anything to explain how the world came to this point and why, and a comic book that depicts a world that serves as a kind of roadmap is bound to be of interest considering that people want answers as well as entertainment and so long as they can get a reasonable facsimile of the one by watching the other, then a lot of folks will be happy and more than willing to watch. Utopia is already looking like a modern-day thrill ride as those that have discovered the conspiracy will eventually be drawn further into it as the consequences begin to mount and the plan behind whatever Utopia is begins to come clear and possibly unravel, or gather more and more people into its folds. As some would guess, and correctly so, there are going to be a few changes from the source material to the series, but likely as not this will be done in a way to pay at least some respect to the original story and bring a little more ‘oomph’ to it for those that are wanting to see something great.
The whole idea behind creating series or movies out of comic books, novels, and video games is that they tend to misinterpret something along the way, or directors and producers have their own vision that they feel needs to be pushed. While this can end up being something great and unexpected, it might also run the chance of being vilified by the fans as we’ve seen with some series and movies. In this case however, the initial run of Utopia almost feels like it might have a chance to really wow the fans and possibly stick around for a while to come. Bear in mind that’s an early opinion since the show doesn’t come out until this coming fall, but the trailer doesn’t look too in-depth and leaves a lot more questions than it might answer, which is often the mark of a series or movie that is keeping something back that might entice the viewers to keep watching. When it comes to the average person’s idea of what Utopia really means this might not be the overall definition they’re looking for, but the idea of it is something that feels intriguing enough to make it worth climbing aboard to take a look. With the cast that it’s utilizing the series could have a better than average chance of reaching the audience on a level that they’re used to and appreciate, while the content alone could interest a lot of people since the world as we know it appears to be going a bit batty anyway. Keeping some realism in a show, no matter how far out it gets, can often keep people on the edge of their seats in a good way.
Purpose, one of the many constants that continually shifts but never goes anyplace, plays a big part in this series as the players in this grand game of conspiracy are about to collide in ways that appear to be told of in a comic book, and are about to be unleashed in a real way that will force people to adapt. One has to wonder what part of this is bound to be a Utopia for those that are left standing. Oh yeah, it looks that good.