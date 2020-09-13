What We Learned from The Trailer for AMC’s Soulmates

Soulmates is definitely a story that sounds like it’s bound to just go wrong at every turn since it revolves around the idea that there is a test that can tell a person who their true soulmate is based upon certain questions and the answers that are given. Set 15 years into the future, it’s a show that you might think is kind of like Gattaca in a way thanks to the visuals, but is bound to be more than a little different since it’s set in a time not too far from now, and it’s dealing with a subject that is, to many people of such great importance that it’s been highly debated for a long, long time now. As many people might already know, a soulmate is someone that you feel absolutely compatible with and tend to experience a very deep connection and even pull towards since they happen to get you on so many different levels that it’s simply amazing, or eerie. A lot of people go through life thinking that they’ll find their soulmate eventually, only to find someone that is compatible with them in some ways even if they’re not the perfect match. This is why the idea of a soulmate is valid in some cases but isn’t necessarily easy to find or smart to wait for.
Some people go nearly a lifetime without finding the person that they were meant to be with, and there are plenty of reasons why, not the least of which is because the world is still a big place, and trying to find one person out of the entire human race that fits another person perfectly is insanely hard, especially if a person is looking. Oddly enough, those that look the hardest sometimes end up not finding the person of their dreams since they’re trying too hard and they end up missing the subtle signs that they might have found the person that fits their life in a way that they absolutely need and are wanting simply because they weren’t looking in the right direction. Funny how that works, isn’t it? Some people actually believe that there’s a way to quantify who your soulmate is, but too often a test such as this would gladly ignore life experience, personal preferences, and other factors that tend to go into how and why we’re attracted to certain people. Human nature kind of works against the idea of a soulmate since our interests tend to shift throughout the course of our lives, and as a result, this tends to be a bit problematic when it comes to finding a soulmate at any given time in life. Believe it or not, finding a soulmate isn’t about taking a test to determine who’s the most compatible since it’s a matter of timing and the ability of a person to change to meet the needs of those that they decide to bring into their life.
The show is already looking as though it’s bound to remind people why seeking out a soulmate is not a walk in the park since there are going to be six episodes that cover six different stories about people trying to find their soulmate and dealing with the results of taking the test, or not. Can you possibly imagine a society where people can sign up to take a test and then be introduced to their soulmate only a short while later? The problem is, what happens if the soulmate doesn’t agree with the decision, or is already attached to someone in a significant manner? One should be able to admit that it would be kind of embarrassing and probably damaging to the psyche to learn that your soulmate was already married and had children, or was someone you didn’t possibly expect and couldn’t see yourself with in the first place. The problem with finding a soulmate for anyone is that just finding them doesn’t eliminate the need to actually interact and make sure that the human elements of the equation are able to play their part out. Two people still have to work at a relationship to make it function, and doing this requires talking, getting to know each other. Therein lies another problem, as getting to know each other might make it plain that your soulmate is not as compatible as you might think, and that the test is therefore bogus or your expectations are out of whack.
The premise of the show sounds like it could work for at least six episodes, but it also feels as though it might need to expand if there’s a second season planned since just going off the soulmate idea would only last for so long. It is an interesting thought though since there are a lot of avenues this particular subject could traverse and a lot of stories that could be told in turn.