What We Learned From The Trailer for “COPSHOP”

There have been a few big name actors come out with lawsuits against some studios in regards to their pay, one big name actor’s lawsuit is in relation to the “Hollywood Accounting” that studios are known to partake in. The big name actor I’m referring to is Gerard Butler. I talked about how I think if stars like him and Scarlett Johansson win, or even make waves with their lawsuits, a wave will commence with actors standing up for their pay. Gerard Butler is the topic of this article though because, although he has this lawsuit, he isn’t sitting still. He has a new action movie he’s starring in called Copshop that just had the trailer drop. And it’s been announced he will still go through with filming another movie for the Has Fallen movie series. But I wanna talk about his new movie that just had the trailer come out. And let me tell ya…this thing is looking like ridiculous action packed good-ness.
The Story
I may be the only person that thinks this (but I doubt it), I love very simple action movies. It’s not like I’m expecting this movie to be some crazy Oscar winning gem. No. I’m pretty aware that this is going to be a big dumb action movie. It gives the vibes of being pretty self-aware though. Copshop is the newest movie, releasing in theaters September 17th, is about a guy named Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) that gets himself arrested by punching a rookie cop named Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) because people are trying to kill him.
Once in prison, Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler) shows up. Viddick is a trained assassin that is going to carry out his hit at all costs. He was able to get himself arrested and taken to the same prison as Murretto so that he could finish up his deal. The two are in different cells, so Murretto has a pretty solid safety net. That and the fact that Officer Young is doing her best to keep the legal system in place by keeping the criminals safe. Then a legitimately insane assassin (played by Toby Huss) shows up to get the bounty on Murretto’s head. Which, as you would expect, leads to some crazy shenanigans going on in this small town prison.
Is it a Flop though?
The director of Copshop is Joe Carnahan. He’s done some solid action movies in the past including The A-Team in 2010 and Smokin’ Aces in 2006. That makes him the perfect director to take on this kind of movie. I’ve been burned by trailers before, but based on the action in this one, it will be over the top and exciting. Ever since the Bourne Series completely changed the way action movies were shot, the shaky camera work has been a great way to get the audience’s heart rate up and to make the stunts look so much more impressive. The trailer shows Butler doing his classic American accent (he’s Australian if you didn’t know), and doing it well. Copshop looks just like you would expect it to, vicious with some comedy thrown in. Obviously I can’t tell you if this movie is going to be a total flop, but it gives the vibes of being pretty much exactly like most of Butler’s other action movies.
Love that for us.
He does some solid action movies that will, at the very least, eat up about two hours and keep you entertained. It kind of gives me the ridiculous self-awareness that shows up in the Fast and Furious series of movies. Which is also something that studios love because those movies just rake in money. A big difference that the studios should probably watch out for is that it is based in a super tiny country town somewhere in the South of the United States.
Yes, it’s that vague.
Because of that, the movie won’t be getting the easy money that usually comes with visiting foreign locations in action movies. I think this movie will be just like all the other Gerard Butler action movies, a solid action movie that isn’t looking to win any awards, but will entertain a lot of people, including me. Copshop isn’t expected to win anything, but it’s going to be a fun ride. Also, Butler’s look in this movie gives me some serious “grizzled veteran” vibes, but the trailer makes it seem like he is a dude with no moral compass that’s just killing for money.
And I’m here for it.