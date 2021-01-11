What We Learned from The Trailer for Search Party Season 4

So…yeah, that just happened. Dory has been kidnapped by her stalker and is being made to go through the kind of punishment that a stalker would label as ‘convincing’ that she might need to figure out how much he cares about her. Is anyone else creeped out at this point? Stalkers are by far one of the scariest forms of criminals there are out there since the fact is that anyone could be a stalker and a person wouldn’t know about it until it’s too late. This appears to be the case since Dory is taken and kept in confinement as her friends take their time with their own issues as the thought is that she must be doing okay according to her social media posts. But really, it still feels as though her friends might need a serious wake-up call, and their involvement in finding out where she’s gone and what happened to her is bound to be just that. So far what we see in the trailer is disturbing enough, but it’s likely that we’re not seeing the worst of it since Dory might be subjected to quite a bit of humiliation before she’s finally found since one can only imagine how the story is going to go and what will be allowed to happen before she’s finally found.
The fact that their own traumatic pasts are bound to keep them in a continual state of just wanting to give up when it comes to searching for their friend kind of paints a saddening picture of how things are these days when it comes to various people since the idea of going to save a friend back in the day would have been something that a lot of people would have jumped on without fail. These friends though…wow. Some might want to say that’s being dismissive of their problems and not at all sensitive to their needs, but if your best friend goes missing and your needs aren’t so dire that you can put them on hold for a while, maybe it’s best to stop saying ‘woe is me’ and look for your friend with at least a little enthusiasm. One thing about this show is that it’s definitely showing the apathy that people feel these days and the attitude of caring with seriously ridiculous conditions. Maybe I’m reading too much into that again, but the fact that someone isn’t calling the cops, making it known that their friend is missing in a much more meaningful way, or perhaps raising a stink that people will care about feels kind of, well, wrong.
Causing a public panic over a kidnapping isn’t the way to go obviously, but when a nipple slip can become more important than a missing person it’s a sure sign that society has turned away from anything that might be important until it’s too late to do anything about it. The show definitely depicts the idea that her friends are trying to be there and in the moment but are so bogged down by their own issues that even attempting to care is taking a monumental effort. Being sad for humanity is pretty easy in this instance since this is a part of what we’re apparently coming to, at least when it comes to entertainment, and like it or not, a lot of entertainment does tend to mirror the humanity it features. In this instance, it’s a bit saddening to think that one’s friends might actually want to give up because it’s too hard to think of how to find them and are a bit whiny about the process since those that are abducted can’t always be found by the same means that they’re able to be found when they’re still free to move about. Technology is obviously only as useful as the people that are using it and in this coming season it does appear as though the term ‘useful’ is going to be up for grabs since trying to find someone based on their social media presence is bound to be more difficult than people realize since whether or one wants to believe it or not, it’s not incredibly hard for a kidnapper to figure out how to maintain one’s social media presence, though it might be that their friends will recognize something is wrong if the posts coming in don’t make as much sense and don’t feel like something that the person would normally talk about. But even then social media is limited since it could mean that the person is going through changes or a rough patch in their life and isn’t quite themselves at that time.
The overall feel of this coming season is that there’s going to be plenty of moments when one has to question just how effective Dory’s friends are when it comes to finding people, and just how good of friends they really are.