What We Learned from the Trailer for “Young Rock”

If more celebrities had done this by now then it would have appeared to have become a rite of passage at this time but since only a few have really gone this route it feels more like a return to something akin to Everybody Hates Chris, which as a lot of people remember was a retelling of comedian Chris Rock’s life as a young man. With this, however, Dwayne Johnson appears fully ready to show people what life was like growing up and what he was like. The only thing is that it feels safe to state that it’s bound to have quite a few moments in which the audience might raise their own eyebrow and wonder what’s real and what is being glammed up for their viewing pleasure. When a person takes a factual look at Johnson’s life it’s bound to happen that there will be a few moments when the show is bound to create an inconsistency that will be noticed, but at that point, one might have to remember that it’s al for entertainment and that taking too much actual truth from it shouldn’t be expected with every minute that passes. After all, if one was going to paint an accurate picture of each individual that’s ever made their way into show business it’s likely that the boredom and the controversy would be enough to make a lot of people look very differently at their favorite stars.
That might appear to imply that Johnson has a controversial past but to be fair, if he does there’s nothing really coming down the pipeline since apart from feuds that he’s had off-screen with certain stars it’s easy to state that he’s been kind of a nice guy throughout much of his career. If there’s anything in the wrestling world that he’s said or done it’s about the same way since a lot of people have made it clear that he was a joy to work for a long time. It’s going to be interesting to learn what it took to make a man such as Johnson since a lot of people have been idolizing him ever since his star began to shine so brightly in the WWE. Looking back on his life it’s pretty obvious that he’s been an active individual for quite some time, but if anyone is really able to remember when he started to become a breakout star, it wasn’t until he’d joined the Nation of Domination in the WWF when it still was the WWF. When he turned heel, essentially turning his back on all the fans that didn’t appreciate his initial run in the business, he started to become a much more popular individual and was seen to gain even more popularity once he struck out on his own and stayed that way apart from a few tag matches throughout his career.
But it will be intriguing to see how much this show really matches up with his younger years since it’s been stated in a couple of biographies that he did manage to get into trouble a time or two, so to see such a thing omitted might be kind of telling. While it’s supposed to be a comedy, there are plenty of ways to address such issues when they happen that will allow the show to continue, and as it’s been seen in the recent and far off past, comedy doesn’t necessarily survive on its own without at least a little drama here and there. Plus, one has to wonder if it’s going to go into his family and mention that he’s a non-blood relative to the Anoa’i wrestling family since his mother was adopted by his grandfather, Peter Maivia. He does come from a proud tradition, but whether the show will go over the fine details or not is kind of interesting to think about since it would be interesting to see it mentioned. It might even be uplifting to see this kind of stuff put in if only to affirm that family isn’t always blood and that some bonds are even stronger than blood. But learning about Johnson’s life is bound to be very interesting for a lot of people since he’s lived a rather extraordinary life that has touched many people in one way or another.
One has to wonder, at least in part, just what makes a man like Johnson, and what it is that turns him into someone like the superstar that people have been watching for a couple of decades and more now. No doubt part of it had to do with the family he was raised by, and another part is the idea that he might have had to keep up with the family legacy. But seeing this displayed is going to be a lot of fun.