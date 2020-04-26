What We Learned from The Venom 2 Teaser

We didn’t learn a whole lot from the Venom 2 trailer other than it has a title and it’s going to be featuring one of the most unhinged villains in Marvel history, Carnage. Apart from that the only thing we know is that it’s expected to come out in June of 2021 so the full trailer should hopefully be coming by the end of the year and if not then by early 2021. If the sequel holds up in the same way as the first movie it’s likely that we’ll see a few changes to the narrative that many fans know from the comics since as we saw in Venom, Eddie Brock and the symbiote have nothing to do with Spider-Man, as it was in Marvel comics so long ago, but instead came upon one another in a chance encounter when Brock was attempting to find evidence and proof of wrongdoing by a scientist that had found an alien species and was trying to merge the symbiotes that had been discovered with human beings. During the attempt to find something incriminating, the symbiote Venom found Eddie and bonded with him while the two made their escape. It was actually a well-thought idea to make Eddie a fearful and very unsure individual since it allowed Venom to take control when it was needed and it forced the character of Eddie Brock to evolve a little during the movie and add a bit of comic relief that Venom added onto at times. With Carnage inbound though one can just imagine what kind of craziness is about to occur.
Cletus Kasady was a serial killer to begin with, someone that authorities didn’t take lightly and also someone that just didn’t care about others in the slightest. He was the perfect host for a symbiote such as Carnage, and unlike Venom he didn’t have a many limitations after a while. Like so many other characters in the Marvel universe though Carnage’s story has been ripped up and redone in the past since when the character first started out the Carnage symbiote was left behind by Venom when Kasady and Brock were cell mates, and obviously bonded with Kasady since they were such a good match. The symbiote picked up on Kasady’s lust for chaos in a big way and the two went on a tear for a while, killing randomly and without any thought and terrorizing their way through the Marvel universe. Being as how Carnage is bonded to Kasady’s blood it’s easy to understand why Carnage doesn’t have the same weaknesses as Venom and how Carnage is actually stronger, faster, and more powerful than its parent symbiote. In the past it’s taken both Spider-Man and Venom teaming together to take Carnage down, and even then it was one heck of a fight since the red-skinned alien suit was far more cunning than either combatant gave it credit for. Geoff Boucher of Deadline has something to add to the mix. In a lot of way Carnage is one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel universe since he just doesn’t care who he kills. He’s out to create chaos, plain and simple, and stopping him is incredibly hard as it’s been seen.
As far as bringing him into the picture on the big screen it’s going to be interesting since Woody Harrelson is taking on the character and his level of crazy has been seen to be kind of intriguing, but the role of Cletus Kasady is something else since he’s a few miles beyond anything that Woody has done at this point in his career. Plus it’s going to be interesting to see how Carnage is brought into the picture since leaving a symbiote just lying around is bound to draw some sort of attention, though Kasady has to introduced to the creature at some point, so there’s bound to be something within the story that’s going to make it possible for Venom to not only ‘give birth’ to Carnage, but also have a chance to meet up with Cletus and bond with him to get the ball rolling. The fact that Venom doesn’t say anything about Carnage in the comics is kind of disturbing since it’s obvious that there are no familial ties between the symbiotes, but if there’s another creature out there that’s just as dangerous as Venom, one would think that the creature would want his human host to know.
There’s also the question of whether Spider-Man is going to be making an appearance in the movie since without the webslinger neither character would have materialized in the first place since they both appeared in Spider-Man comics their first time out. A lot of people are hoping to see Spidey make an appearance but at this moment it’s not known if the decision was made or if he’ll continue to sit this one out. Adam Holmes of CinemaBlend has more to say on this matter.