What We Want From The Demon Slayer PS4 Game

Demon Slayer: Hinokami Keppuutan is an upcoming video game for the PlayStation 4. Described as a “demon-slaying action game” as well as a “versus-fighting action game.” This is interesting as it seems like most video games based on anime like Jump Force, My Hero One’s Justice, and Dragon Ball Raging Blast, tend to be strictly fighting games, but Demon Slayer: Hinokami Keppuutan is also classified as a “demon-slaying action game” as well. Already, it looks like we’re bound to see something new from developer CyberConnect 2 and I’m excited to see what they have to offer with Demon Slayer: Hinokami Keppuutan! The game is set for a release in sometime 2021, which will most likely be released sometime after the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie releases in the United States. So what else do we want to see from the Demon Slayer PS4 game?
Demon Slaying
Obviously in a game titled Demon Slayer: Hinokami Keppuutan, you’d think that it’s a no-brainer that it’ll contain some form of demon slaying. Regardless of how obvious it may seem, it’s definitely still a major aspect of the game that needs to be great. In a game based on the Demon Slayer anime, the combat and gameplay need to feel absolutely phenomenal. Demon Slayer is an anime that revolves around Tanjiro Kamado and his unintentional journey to become a full-fledged member of the Demon Slayer Corps. It’s a fantastic show with incredibly fluid animation and has some of the best fight scenes in any anime I’ve ever seen. A video game based on this anime should reflect the fluid movement and animation from the show. I actually really hope that this game doesn’t turn into another My Hero One’s Justice – I didn’t hate the game, in fact, I actually quite enjoyed it, but I just want more from Demon Slayer: Hinokami Keppuutan. I want to fight demons, not just other players.
Characters
There are so many characters that are introduced in Demon Slayer such as members of the Demon Slayer Corps. like Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Giyu, Shinobu, Genya, and even demons like Nezuko, Tamayo, Yushiro, the Hand Demon, the Spider Demon family, and of course, Muzan Kibutsuji. I would also love to see the Swordsmiths Hotaru Haganezuka and Kozo Kanamori as well as the two young trainees that Sakonji Urokodaki trained to for Final Selection, Sabito and Makomo. There are so many more characters even introduced after the first season of Demon Slayer ended, so I hope that they would also pull inspiration from the manga and add some other characters that are introduced there. While I would be disappointed if CyberConnect 2 does just rip straight from the anime, I would understand since quite a few fans of Demon Slayer only watch the anime and prefer not to read the manga.
Breathing Techniques
Breathing techniques are the forms of combat that members of the Demon Slayer Corps. use to defeat demons. The known breathing techniques are Flower breathing, Love breathing, Flame breathing, Sun Breathing, Sound breathing, Thunder breathing, Wind breathing, Mist breathing, Water breathing, Insect breathing, Serpent breathing, Moon breathing, Stone breathing, and beast breathing. I would love it if Demon Slayer: Hinokami Keppuutan implemented all of these breathing techniques into the game as well as the various forms of Total Concentration Breathing. This is an advanced application of Breathing where a Breathing Style user inhales the maximum amount of oxygen within a specific breath pattern in order to raise their physical and mental abilities to the highest limits. There is also Total Concentration: Constant which is a state of constant Total Concentration Breathing through the morning, noon, and night, even while asleep (although only advanced Demon Slayers such as Hashira are able to maintain this state while sleeping.) I would absolutely love it if Demon Slayer: Hinokami Keppuutan gave us the ability to master these techniques to use them against not only other players, but also massive demons.
While we don’t know for sure when Demon Slayer: Hinokami Keppuutan will release for players to experience, we know that it’s coming sometime in 2021, unless it gets delayed due to some unforeseen events. Hopefully by the time it finally releases, we’ll have some more details on what we actually know is coming to the new Demon Slayer game for PS4. For now, all we can really talk about is what we hope comes to the game and speculate what we expect for it. Until then, I’ll be waiting for the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie to release in the United States!