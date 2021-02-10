What We Want From The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an upcoming action-adventure game that is currently in development from Partisans 1941 and Glitchpunk developer, Daedalic Entertainment, and published by Nacon. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is based on the classic book and movie trilogy “The Lord of the Rings” and is currently set to be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles after a delay setting the release date for sometime in 2022. While the game centers around the fan-favorite former Hobbit and current recluse and lover of shiny things and dead fish, Gollum, there’s sure to be many other characters and plot to be explored. So what do we want to see from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum?
Origin of Gollum
Yes, the Lord of the Rings movies do tell the origin story of the one-and-only Gollum, though if you have yet to see the movies or in case you’ve just forgotten, here’s an extremely brief summary: Gollum, also known as Smeagol or Trahald, was originally a type of Hobbit known as a Stoor. His lifespan was extended far past the natural limits due to his taking of the One Ring. He allowed the Ring to take possession of him, enslave him, forcing him to kill his best friend and fellow Stoor, Deagol, after he refuses to give Smeagol the Ring. While we see the origin of Gollum in the films, I would love it if The Lord of the Rings: Gollum put us in Smeagol’s shoes and actually let us live out the origin of Gollum and see it play out with us in the middle of the action.
Character Cameos
I think it’s probably fairly obvious that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will feature at least a few characters from the Lord of the Rings movies and books, since the franchise is built upon these memorable characters that people immediately recognize, but what characters do we want to see come from the Lord of the Rings universe? I would love to see Bilbo Baggins at some capacity in the game, whether he actually interacts with Gollum or is seen even just walking across a street or something by Gollum who happens to be lurking in the shadows, unseen from the outside world. Of course, if the game is set before the Lord of the Rings films, I would love to see more of the friendship between Gandalf, Saruman, and Radagast, before it came to a horrible end as Saruman betrayed them for Sauron. Another character that I would love to see brought into The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is Talion from Middle-Earth Shadow of Mordor and the sequel, Middle-Earth Shadow of War. I think it would be great to see the relationship between Talion, Celebrimbor, and Gollum from an entirely new perspective.
Precious
Obviously we can’t have a game based on Gollum without any mention of the One Ring – or “Precious – as Gollum calls it. While we don’t actually have any details about the game currently, we do know that it has to be set before the end of Lord of the Rings: Return of the King in which Gollum is killed and the One Ring is destroyed. As Daedalic confirms, “everything that happens to him before he appears in the book are the main things we will see in our game.” So it looks like we will be seeing plenty of the Ring. There are centuries that Gollum has lived through that could be used for the period of the game, so there’s definitely plenty of stories that can be told throughout his time with the One Ring.
Smeagol and Gollum Banter
In the Lord of the Rings, the shrunken and reclusive creature known as Gollum has developed multiple personalities throughout his time with the precious One Ring. These personalities are known as Smeagol, the original personality that is still capable of love and friendship, and Gollum, the “bad” personality that was a slave to the Ring and would not hesitate to try and kill anyone that attempts to steal the ring. Occasionally, we will see Gollum talk to himself through the two personalities because he does not have anyone else to speak to. I think it would be really great to see The Lord of the Rings: Gollum add this into the game and have some internal dialogue between Smeagol and Gollum throughout the game. I would love to hear the back and forth banter – or bullying – between the two personalities as we journey on different missions and throughout the world of Middle-Earth.