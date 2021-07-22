What We Want To See If Fullmetal Alchemist Ever Gets Revived

Picture this: it’s 2023 and you’ve just sat down to watch the latest episode of the next Fullmetal Alchemist series. Life is good. Unfortunately, while we are getting some new content for Fullmetal Alchemist, in the form of a mobile game (and potentially a new manga, but that has neither been confirmed nor denied yet), it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting a sequel series anytime soon. However, that will never stop me from dreaming about what we could potentially see sometime in the future if Fullmetal Alchemist does ever get revived with a sequel series. So, if that were to ever happen, what are some things that we want to see from the series revival? Please keep in mind that there may be some spoilers for Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ahead, so be warned.
Original Cast
Both Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood are some of the only anime that I watch strictly in the English dub. This has nothing to do with the Japanese sub, but rather this was the first anime that I had ever watched, and it was my introduction into the world of anime, before I was even introduced to Japanese subbed anime (yeah, I know, I was like 12). While I understand that there was some controversy surrounding Edward Elric’s English voice actor, Vic Mignogna, he will always be the voice of Ed to me, and I would love it if he were able to return to the role of the big brother from Fullmetal Alchemist. I would also love it if Alphonse Elric’s original voice actor, Aaron Dismuke, would be open to returning to the series. I think it would be a great opportunity to hear Al’s original series voice again, given that the reason Dismuke exited the role was due to his voice maturing and being unable to voice Alphonse anymore, I think that a sequel series with a matured Alphonse would be a fantastic way to reintroduce Dismuke to the series.
Setting
I would love to see the world of Amestris maybe 10-20 years after the initial end of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. I want to see the world that Edward and Alphonse Elric went off to live their lives peacefully, without any threat of Homunculi or losing more body parts. I want to see the world where Ed married Winry and had a child who is on his way to becoming a state alchemist just like his father, and Alphonse who grew up to have a puppy named Nina in honor of Nina Tucker, the child that was turned into a chimera by her own father (I will never forget Nina, nor will anyone who watched the show). I want to see Mustang go on to become a stay-at-home dad, because he’s just not cut out for the military (we all know it!) and deserves a quiet, peaceful life, until the Elric brothers inevitably come knocking on his door ready to cause some trouble. I have absolutely no idea what the overarching threat of the story could be, but there are so many options and endless possibilities that I know Arakawa would find the best possible choice if she decided to write a sequel series.
Alchemy…lots and lots of Alchemy
Of course, it can’t really be Fullmetal Alchemist if there’s no alchemy, right? I definitely think that a Fullmetal Alchemist sequel series could absolutely go completely overboard with the alchemy and not a single person would complain. Although, since the law of equivalent exchange basically states that you can’t take more than what you have to give, then you really can’t overdo it with the alchemy. Either way, I would definitely want to see the Elric family use all the alchemy that they physically can, and especially Alphonse. Sure, we got to see Al use a ton of alchemy in Brotherhood, but that was big metal suit Alphonse, we didn’t really get to see Al in his human form until the very end of the show, and I would love to see how he handles alchemy with a human body. Maybe Al could be the new Fullmetal Alchemist? That would be a cool twist, very twisty…
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is my favorite anime of all time, mostly because it’s the first anime that I had ever been introduced to, so it will always hold that special place in my heart. I would absolutely love to see where the Elric brothers are at now, and even the rest of the State Military soldiers like Havoc, Hawkeye, and all the others.