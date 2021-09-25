What We Wish They Showed At The Playstation Showcase

With the PlayStation Showcase came a lot of incredible announcements. A return to Knights of the Old Republic, a Wolverine game from incredible minds over at Insomniac, a first look at the symbiote being that will be our greatest foe in Spider-Man 2, and even a first look at the incredible world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Not to mention that we got some first looks at some of the most anticipated games of the year. We saw a brand new story trailer for Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy, Ghostwire: Tokyo gave us some insight into its main villain and a few of the abilities that will be at our disposal, and we finally caught a glimpse at the God of Thunder and the God of War crossing paths in a brand new look into the world of God of War: Ragnarok.
All these amazing announcements but like any great gaming fan, we still wanted more. Some studios weren’t able to make an appearance and even series that haven’t been mentioned since their announcement that we were hoping to see. Here are some of the things that we wished to see at the Playstation Showcase.
Hogwarts: Legacy Gameplay
Hogwarts: Legacy is an upcoming wizard adventure from Avalance. “Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”
It was announced at last year’s Playstation Showcase so it’s been a while since we’ve heard or seen anything from it. We were hoping that it would make a splash at this year’s Playstation Show with its release date pushing closer and closer but sadly it was completely absent. We’re still interested in seeing just how deep the character customization and skill tree will be. What kind of wizards and witches will we be able to be? How will the sorting hat work? So many questions! We’re extremely excited about this game which is why we can’t wait to see more from the creators. Being able to experience the mystical world of Harry Potter with completely new characters in a world that we have grown to love. It will be interesting to see how Avalanche and Portkey Games manage to build this world and what new ideas they bring into it seeing as J.K. Rowling will not be involved with it creatively. Avalanche has already gone on record stating that “.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World.
This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling.”
A New Twisted Metal
We are seriously in need of a new vehicle combat game with a dark and gritty storyline. Twisted Metal, it’s time to come back. With a new show in the works based on the world of Twisted Metal and with constant rumors that there will be a companion game to be released alongside the show, we believed that maybe we would see something during the Showcase. But we didn’t. There wasn’t a single ice cream truck in sight sadly. I mean, we’re happy with the show and look forward to it. It’s being written by the hilarious minds that wrote the Deadpool movies and will be starring everyone’s favorite flying American hero, Anthony Mackie.
For those that don’t know, Twisted Metal is a vehicular combat game from the incredible minds over at Eat Sleep Play. If that doesn’t sound familiar then how about David Jaffe? David Jaffe is the creator of both Twisted Metal and God of War. A pretty iconic set of games right? Well, we were hoping to see an announcement for a new installment in the series if we really were getting wishes granted then we want to see a Twisted Metal: Black Remake. Twisted Metal Black is “set in a fictional town named Midtown. All the stories focus on the perspective of each of the characters. Most of the characters in the games are being held in Blackfield Asylum, a mental institution. They then meet a man named Calypso, whom people believe to have the ability to grant anyone’s wishes. However, the characters will have to win Calypso’s Twisted Metal tournament to make their wishes. TM: B is set in a universe far from the world in previous installments, being more graphic, violent, and dark. Most drivers are also now asylum patients released by Calypso by unknown means.”
It was such a dark and gritty adventure. The gameplay was great. The vehicles, their riders, and their designs were something that left us with our mouths wide open. We want more. We want a return of Sweet Tooth. We do know that David Jaffe hasn’t heard of a Twisted Metal reemergence either. With all the rumors circulating he came out and said that he would be “very hurt” if the rumors were true and done with his consultation. As the head of the original games and the one who brought Twisted Metal Black to life, we’d love for him to be involved in some shape or form. David Jaffe, Since Drawn to Death, David Jaffe has joined forces with Polish developer Movie Games. We’re excited to see what he has in store next. But we’re even more excited to see when Sony will release any Twisted Metal news. They may be waiting to release a trailer jointly with their new show, which would be a smart business play to bring in a renewed interest to the iconic series.
Dead Space Remake Gameplay
Ever since its announcement, we can not stop thinking about once again stepping foot into the USG Ishimura donning the iconic suit of Issac Clarke. The Dead Space Remake was announced earlier this year and we are already excited to see more. For those that don’t know, Dead Space is “sure to please any action-adventure gamer looking for a bloody battle against deadly aliens. Dead Space for PC begins when a massive mining ship, the USG Ishimura, comes in contact with a mysterious alien artifact and suddenly loses its communications with Earth. Engineer Isaac Clarke is sent to repair the Ishimura’s communications but arrives to find a floating vessel that has become a complete bloodbath. The crew is mutilated and infected with an ancient alien scourge. Clarke’s repair mission is transformed to one of survival as he fights to save himself and return the artifact to the planet at any cost.”
We still don’t have a release date and EA has stated that it would probably release late in 2022 so we’re hoping to see more hopefully by next Summer. The original Dead Space is considered one of the scariest horror games ever released and set a new standard for survival horror games. The space setting and the fact that you were completely alone made the whole thing much more stressful and intense. Being on a ship in the middle of the galaxy with no way to get back home? Yeah. I’d probably just jump into a cryo chamber and call it a day. It also introduced its iconic dismemberment gameplay mechanic. This allowed you to use Issac Clarke’s weapons to cut off pieces of your enemy’s body parts. It also allows you to pick up the parts with telekinesis and throw them at enemies in case you ever run out of bullets. The Zero-G gameplay and puzzle-solving made it feel like you were a real engineer stuck in the middle of the space. We can’t wait to lose ourselves again in the world of Dead Space when it releases with improved graphics and sound effects later next year. It can’t come soon enough! So we hope to see some gameplay soon. Please EA? Just to hold us over a little bit.
Naughty Dog’s Next Project
A notable absentee from this year’s Playstation Showcase was Naughty Dog’s next project. Of course, we did get a brand new set of remasters for the PS5 featuring the incredible conclusion to Nathan Drake’s adventures Uncharted 4 and the fantastic side story featuring some of the series most important female characters Lost Legacy. Sony announced that “This brand-new remastered bundle includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, featuring Nathan Drake as he hunts for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off for one final far-flung adventure across the jungles of Madagascar to a long lost pirate colony of Libertalia. It also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which chronicles Chloe Frazer’s breakout exploits as she moves from frenemy to hero. Enlisting the assistance of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe ventures to India’s the Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available in early 2022 for PS5.”
We’re very excited to hop back into the world of Uncharted and see just how great Nathan Drake looks in 4k graphics, but we want to know what Naughty Dog has been cooking up ever since the release of The Last of Us 2. The Last of Us 2 takes place “Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible ones by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.” It was an incredible game that took us down the troubled path of understanding both sides of a heart-wrenching tale. Even when it hurts. So what is Naughty Dog doing now?
Last we heard they were hard at work developing a brand new multiplayer-only adventure. It started as a multiplayer mode for The Last of Us 2 which would seem to carry on the legacy of Factions, the intense Last of Us mode that left us craving more. In the original Factions, the player would choose to represent either the Hunters or Fireflies encampments for 12 days. Each day would be represented by a match. During each match, players would be able to gather supplies that would help their camps. Every successful survival of your clan would allow you to rank up, which would be represented as a symbol next to your name. We hope that if this new multiplayer game that Naughty Dog seems to be working on is Factions that they expand on the camp mechanic. We want to see what it would be like if the camp was a fully functional setting. If your clan members were alive and able to be interacted with. It could be a sort of hub for your character to enter online missions and to upgrade certain weapons and capabilities. We also want to see how much the gameplay could be improved. It’s been years since the release of the original Factions that managed to capture our hearts. We’re excited for Naughty Dog to finally show us what they’ve been working on when they’re ready.
It could also be an entirely new IP. Some rumors have formed around the trading cards and comic books that Ellie can collect during both The Last of Us games. They feature the same science fiction characters and settings. What if Naughty Dog’s next endeavor was a jump into the world of science fiction and intergalactic warfare? We’d love to see what kind of story the incredible minds at Naughty Dog could cultivate if given such a surreal setting like the intergalactic world of space heroes.
InFamous
Where is Sucker Punch? Well, they’ve been prowling the lands through the eyes of a samurai. For those that don’t know, Sucker Punch is the studio responsible for Ghost of Tsushima. Ghost of Tsushima is set “In the year 1274, the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes and move beyond your traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.” It’s an incredible game and one of the most critically acclaimed video games of the year. But we’re looking to see where InFamous has been.
Infamous is a game where “A massive explosion rips through six square blocks of Empire City, leveling everything and killing everyone in its path… everyone, except you! In inFAMOUS™, an open-world action-adventure title exclusively for the PLAYSTATION®3 system, players will feel what it’s like to be granted incredible powers… how you use them is up to you. The consequences of your actions will affect you, the citizens, and the city around you. You’ll develop and grow your powers, and eventually uncover the purpose of it all.” It follows the tale of Cole MacGrath and how he suddenly comes to attain electrical powers due to natural phenomena.
The game itself was just downright fun to play. The world traversal was exciting and it made you feel like you were an actual hero. It also introduced us to a karma-based upgrade system and storytelling mode. Depending on what you did you could either become a hero or a villain, and this would affect how your powers developed. Be a hero and you would develop much more refined powers that would allow you to take down bad guys while minimizing the damage done to your surroundings. Become a villain and your powers would be more powerful but leave destruction in their wake. It was such a fantastic style of play that it became one of Sony’s flagship series and produced multiple sequels.
Infamous 2 allowed you to harness new elemental abilities depending on the path that you chose. Become an advocate for all that is good and you could find yourself developing ice-like abilities referred to as cryokinesis. Do evil deeds and become Infamous and you’d be able to access Napalm-like abilities. As the games progressed they introduced more and more abilities. Infamous: Festival of Blood allowed you to use vampiric abilities while Cole struggled to stay human. Infamous: Second Son is when abilities really started to take over. It introduced us to a world where powers and elemental control are something that many people were familiar with. We want to see what’s next for InFamous. Will there be a reboot of the series? We’d love to see what Cole MacGarth would look like in 4k and how the series would play with all the improved gameplay elements that have been introduced since its release.
But if we do see a brand new installment in the series we hope that they explore a city that’s not in America. Let’s go to Tokyo? Imagine a neon user storming through the nightlife there. We also want to see new elemental abilities and we want to see them explore much more deeply. Allow us to have multiple abilities per element each differing more and more with your karmic choices.
A New Crash Bandicoot
Rumors of a new Crash Bandicoot were running rampant with their 25th anniversary aligning with the Playstation Showcase. Unfortunately, there was nothing. No Crash, no Bandicoot. The only thing left spinning was our brains as we tried to make sense of what the earlier teases could have meant and how we could let Activision know that it was time for a Crash Bash Remake. We were just treated to a completely new adventure that featured our favorite Bandicoot, Crash 4: It’s About Time. Crash 4: It’s About time was a story of “It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot™ game! Crash fourward into a time-shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!” And it was a fun adventure that left us satisfied. But we miss the party mode that Crash once offered and was hoping that with teases of a “Wumpa League” that we would be able to see more.
Wumpa League to us sounds like Crash Bash 2. Don’t ask us why, but simply ask Activision when. If the rumors are true and a new Crash Bandicoot project is in the work then we would love for it to be based around Crash Bash. For those that don’t know, Crash Bash is a multiplayer party game that features all of our favorite Crash characters in multiple game modes that put you up against your friends. It’s an incredibly fun time and one that we haven’t quite been able to replicate. We hope to know more and to finally understand where the Wumpa League rumors originated as we draw closer to the end of the year.