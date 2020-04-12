What We’d Like to See in Duncanville Season 2

Animated shows have come a long way since The Simpsons first started haven’t they? Duncanville is a show that might turn some folks off and make others laugh uproariously depending on just what a person finds funny and how willing they are to keep watching. It’s definitely on a slightly different wavelength than other shows such as The Simpsons and Family Guy, but not by so much that it distances itself in such a huge way. Duncanville is a bit odd in a manner that’s hard to explain since animated series these days kind of have to find a path that hasn’t been walked upon that often and go with it in an attempt to find their own way to notoriety and possible fame. So far though the show has managed to gain a great deal of attention according to Tommy Williams of GeekTyrant and has been given the green light for another season already. That alone tells a person that whoever needed to be impressed was more than willing to take another shot on this show and has enough faith that the second season will be every bit as good if not better. Of course we’re going to have to wait and see to find out whether that’s true, but at this point one can’t help but think that there might be a new era of animated series coming, and that the ones that have been around for a while are going to be on constant notice to keep up their current pace or let a new show move on up.
As far as what fans are wanting to see from the next season an answer such as ‘more of the same’ would likely be up there as one of the most obvious responses since the episodic manner of the show thus far is kind of nice since it doesn’t detract too far from what people enjoy and gives people a chance to catch up on episodes without feeling as though they’ve been left far behind in terms of anything they’ve missed. When it comes to animated series it does tend to go over better when each episode is its own story, unless of course there’s a bigger story to be told that requires two or more episodes to stretch it out over. If anything the continuing development of the family dynamic, odd as it is at times, would be fun to watch since as one might guess Duncan’s family isn’t perfect and has their own set of issues that keep them from being what some might call the ‘ideal family’ which in turn makes them perfect for this kind of animated program. In a big way people have come to enjoy family drama on TV for a number of reasons that are easy to figure out since for some folks it mirrors their own family and gives them a reason to laugh at the many mistakes and missteps that are made so continuously, while for others it might make them feel a little less critical of their own family after watching Duncan and his siblings, and his parents, experience life in a way that can only be described as kind of nutty. Maggie Dela Paz of Coming Soon has more to say about the show.
So while there are plenty of things fans could likely say that they want to see in the next season the one thing that anyone could say that makes sense is ‘don’t change’. The implication of those words has more to do with the idea of not changing the overall wacky nature of the show while still allowing change to happen as the characters continue to develop and their world continues to expand for the viewing pleasure of the audience. When you think about it this is how some of the most popular animated series really started out, but making people laugh and showing them something they wanted to see while at the same time expanding the world within the show gradually so as not to give away too much all at once. It’s been said before that stretching out a series too slowly can bore people, but giving everything away all at once can do the same thing since there’s nothing left to discover and no surprises that are going to make sense in the world that’s been developed and given to the viewer to ponder. In a sense, keeping things moving in a gradual and forward manner is bound to keep the audience from getting bored and it will also keep their expectation levels more or less balanced since without knowing just what’s coming next they’ll have to guess and be surprised at what’s finally rolled out with each new episode. In this manner it keeps a lot of people willing to tune in just to see what happens and why. It’s a pretty good formula really, and it’s been proven to work. Lesley Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter has more to say on the topic.