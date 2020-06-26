What We’d Like to See in the New Animorphs Movie

One of the biggest things that anyone should be looking for when it comes to Animorphs are actors that can exemplify the characters to begin with since this will be a big part of the show and will likely determine, in part, whether or not anyone is really going to get into it. The book series has been adapted for the small screen in the past but it didn’t go all that far before it was cancelled. As a movie however it should be expected that we’ll hopefully get a defined origin, or at least some back story that will explain the abilities the kids have, and a well-defined conflict, climax, and resolution that will follow along with the books as much as possible. I do kind of wonder how many people actually remember the books from back in the day, as there were a good number of them and a lot of kids were into the series. One thing that’s not leaving much doubt is that there will need to be a good amount of hype leading into the movie since bringing back something that was popular in the 90s isn’t exactly a lock for anything no matter how popular it was, as the competition of today is pretty stiff and the ability to simply make a comeback without anyone attempting to take the spotlight is nearly impossible. That being said, the overall story of the Animorphs is something that might be appealing to kids of today and it might turn out to be something that will see a significant return on the investment.
The only major downside is if this turns out to be something akin to the Power Rangers movie that flopped so horribly a while back, as bringing ideas from decades past isn’t the worst thing to ever happen, and realistically it’s entirely possible to get people interested in the idea again, but there is that one concern that continues to linger since it might very well mean the difference between success and abject failure. How the story is brought to the big screen is going to be vital, meaning that transposing the books to a screenplay is going to be a very touchy subject that has to incorporate as much of the series without saturating it in a way that will make it three hours or more, or possibly have fans calling for a director’s cut when all is said and done. Really, the feeling for this movie is that it needs to be a standalone, unless people tend to like it. Too many people plan for sequels, trilogies, and series today without thinking of how the first movie is going to be received, and in the process the sequels end up falling flat at times and only get worse instead of getting better. The hope with this is that if there is meant to be more than one movie that the heroes don’t end up defeating a major enemy in the first movie, as this would set things up in a big way and would allow them to actually entertain the thought of another movie if the first one is received favorably by the fans.
Of course, getting the fans on board is going to be another hurdle that needs to be taken on since a lot of the individuals that were enamored of these books and possibly the show have grown up by now and might be tempted by feelings of nostalgia, but otherwise might need to be convinced. The story will definitely need to be updated in order to really appeal to the kids of today, no matter that it might be seen as appealing anyway. The idea of Animorphs is still pretty cool, but getting people to pay attention in an era when comic book heroes and villains, alien robots, and other such wonders have been unleashed in droves is still going to be something of a challenge since the whole idea that the heroes turn into animals is great and all, and the story is still fairly interesting, but it is dated whether those in charge want to admit it or not. Anything coming from more than a decade ago is going to need to be pulled forward into the current era and given a bit of a face-lift in order to really shine on the big screen. Plus, there’s no real timeline for when all this is going to happen yet, so it’s a best guess as to when we’ll even get to see it. What is kind of assured is that it will strike up a few big feelings in those that were growing up in the 90s and possibly remind them of a story that they fully enjoyed at one point and time. But there’s still a lot of work to do.