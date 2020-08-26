Home
TV News
What Would a Hannah Montana Resurrection Even Look Like?

What Would a Hannah Montana Resurrection Even Look Like?

27 seconds ago

One thing that a lot of people should be able to figure out when it comes to a resurrection of Hannah Montana is that the lead role wouldn’t be taken by Miley Cyrus again since like it or not, she’s too old. If it was to be given a prequel it’s likely that she might be able to find a role to play, but she still wouldn’t be playing the titular character, though her father Billy Ray might be able to step into his old role again. But things would need to be updated in a big way to make it work and at this time there’s no solid word on whether or not Disney is really bringing the show back since by some reports it is coming back and by others, it’s not. The question is, should the series be brought back? It’s the show that made Miley famous after all and exposed her to the showbiz life while making her a huge star. But it’s also a show that’s been put aside for a little while now and is more or less a relic of the time that Miley spent becoming a star. Bringing the show back might mean seeing her and her father again, but at this point, it might be that people are setting their hopes a little too high when it comes to thinking that it would be nearly as special as it was for so many fans back in the day.

Bringing shows back, creating reboots, remakes, and the like, is becoming a bit overkill since all it’s really doing is reheating the same old stuff over and over and trying to update it in an attempt to get people excited about it all over again. That’s all well and good to be certain, but it also feels as though moving forward with new ideas would be the best way to go, perhaps finding new spots to stick the same stars and new storylines to give them in order to make certain that the same old plot lines aren’t being dragged out of the archives again to be called new and innovative when in truth they’re kind of stale and need a lot of work. Plus, even thinking about Miley getting back on the set might make a lot of people roll their eyes since her ‘good girl’ image that was provided by the role of Hannah Montana has all but fled from her in the years since the show ended, and what’s left is the woman she’s become, for better or worse.

How a person views her at this time really depends on whether they’re a fan or not and whether they believe that any and all problems she’s had in her life aren’t of her making. There are likely plenty of things she’s had to deal with that aren’t her fault, but there are still plenty of things that appear to have been her own doing despite whatever help and understanding she might ask for from fans. This is a woman that asked for fan support when she was in the hospital for tonsilitis, after all, pre-COVID-19, so feeling sorry for her is a little difficult for a lot of people. Bringing back Hannah Montana feels like an idea that might be more attractive for a limited run since otherwise, it could likely go on for longer than people are willing to stomach it and might end up becoming something that’s a horrible idea in the long-run. Right now it would appear that Disney is definitely thinking about it, but whether they’re going to pull the trigger or not is uncertain since to do so would undoubtedly please a lot of fans, but it also might be kind of a short-sighted venture that ultimately leads to nowhere.

There’s also no telling if the show would want to bring back any other regulars or if they would need to find an entirely new cast, including a new Hannah. The only way to reclaim her role would be to push the clock forward a bit and show that Hannah has grown up and assumed her own life as an adult, which might be a little interesting since it would be intriguing to find out just what kind of life the writers might come up with for Miley and how her character would react to the grown-up life. That’s an interesting proposition to be certain, but it’s also one that might run its course pretty quickly since the whole idea of Hannah Montana coming back just feels as though it’s a way for Disney to make a little more bank on the idea before retiring it for good. Bringing back old ideas is all well and good at times, but one has to realize that they were left behind for a reason.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What Would a Hannah Montana Resurrection Even Look Like?
What We Learned from The Flash Season 7 Trailer
Cast and Crew of X-File Reunite in a Music Video for Charity
Perhaps It’s Time to Cancel Deadliest Catch
What We Learned from The First Trailer for The Batman
Five Awesome “What The Hell Did I just Watch?” Movies
The Kinds of Dogs That Portray Wolves in Movies
Five Great Movie Endings That Didn’t Solve Anything
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Annie Jones
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kiana Madeira
10 Things You Didn’t Know about YNW Melly
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mike Hall
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence