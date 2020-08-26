What Would a Hannah Montana Resurrection Even Look Like?

One thing that a lot of people should be able to figure out when it comes to a resurrection of Hannah Montana is that the lead role wouldn’t be taken by Miley Cyrus again since like it or not, she’s too old. If it was to be given a prequel it’s likely that she might be able to find a role to play, but she still wouldn’t be playing the titular character, though her father Billy Ray might be able to step into his old role again. But things would need to be updated in a big way to make it work and at this time there’s no solid word on whether or not Disney is really bringing the show back since by some reports it is coming back and by others, it’s not. The question is, should the series be brought back? It’s the show that made Miley famous after all and exposed her to the showbiz life while making her a huge star. But it’s also a show that’s been put aside for a little while now and is more or less a relic of the time that Miley spent becoming a star. Bringing the show back might mean seeing her and her father again, but at this point, it might be that people are setting their hopes a little too high when it comes to thinking that it would be nearly as special as it was for so many fans back in the day.
Bringing shows back, creating reboots, remakes, and the like, is becoming a bit overkill since all it’s really doing is reheating the same old stuff over and over and trying to update it in an attempt to get people excited about it all over again. That’s all well and good to be certain, but it also feels as though moving forward with new ideas would be the best way to go, perhaps finding new spots to stick the same stars and new storylines to give them in order to make certain that the same old plot lines aren’t being dragged out of the archives again to be called new and innovative when in truth they’re kind of stale and need a lot of work. Plus, even thinking about Miley getting back on the set might make a lot of people roll their eyes since her ‘good girl’ image that was provided by the role of Hannah Montana has all but fled from her in the years since the show ended, and what’s left is the woman she’s become, for better or worse.
How a person views her at this time really depends on whether they’re a fan or not and whether they believe that any and all problems she’s had in her life aren’t of her making. There are likely plenty of things she’s had to deal with that aren’t her fault, but there are still plenty of things that appear to have been her own doing despite whatever help and understanding she might ask for from fans. This is a woman that asked for fan support when she was in the hospital for tonsilitis, after all, pre-COVID-19, so feeling sorry for her is a little difficult for a lot of people. Bringing back Hannah Montana feels like an idea that might be more attractive for a limited run since otherwise, it could likely go on for longer than people are willing to stomach it and might end up becoming something that’s a horrible idea in the long-run. Right now it would appear that Disney is definitely thinking about it, but whether they’re going to pull the trigger or not is uncertain since to do so would undoubtedly please a lot of fans, but it also might be kind of a short-sighted venture that ultimately leads to nowhere.
There’s also no telling if the show would want to bring back any other regulars or if they would need to find an entirely new cast, including a new Hannah. The only way to reclaim her role would be to push the clock forward a bit and show that Hannah has grown up and assumed her own life as an adult, which might be a little interesting since it would be intriguing to find out just what kind of life the writers might come up with for Miley and how her character would react to the grown-up life. That’s an interesting proposition to be certain, but it’s also one that might run its course pretty quickly since the whole idea of Hannah Montana coming back just feels as though it’s a way for Disney to make a little more bank on the idea before retiring it for good. Bringing back old ideas is all well and good at times, but one has to realize that they were left behind for a reason.