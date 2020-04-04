Whatever Happened to Aaron Dozier?

There’s really not a lot known about Aaron Dozier, as his film credits only number about three and one of those happens to be archive footage. Thanks to Garin Pirnia of Mental Floss though it is known that when he came in to test for the part of Roy Stalin in he actually acted very much like a jerk to the director without knowing who he was. Thankfully that’s what the director was looking for and he hired him on the spot more or less since he was so convincing. Who knew that just acting naturally could get a person a role? It’s kind of funny that Better Off Dead has become such a cult classic since there are a few people that took part in it that people really don’t recognize any longer, and unfortunately Aaron is one of them. It could be that he appears to have fallen off the map at this point since trying to find information on him is like hoping to find the proverbial needle in the haystack, one might be looking for a while and finding a few interesting things until they find something worth knowing. But all in all his role in BOD is still good enough to warrant talking about him since he was the typical alpha jerk in the movie, a role that’s been particularly important in a lot of teen movies throughout the years.
Of course it’s kind of hard to believe that he was a teenager in the movie since he looked so much older than everyone, and he was the captain of the ski team as well, which only gave him that much more of a sort of alpha quality since he was the guy that a lot of others wanted to be like and the guy that women wanted to be with considering he was handsome, knew his stuff, and was the kind of jerk that a lot of women unfortunately tend to go for thanks to the confidence that such men appear to exude at all times. Jeremy Klumpp of The Comeback has more to say about the movie and to be fair it’s one of the best and only times that we’ve seen Aaron so it’s easy to think that it’s one of the more accurate representations of his acting ability. Whether he figured out that the acting life wasn’t for him or if he’s still around but waiting for that perfect moment is hard to say since he’d be well into his 50s or 60s. Coming back now would be kind of a look back at a career that might have been but didn’t really turn into much since when you look at it, two movies really isn’t that much of a career.
If he’s been acting since then it’s been kept under the radar and off the internet somehow since there’s nothing to be found other than what he’s done and a few blurbs here and there about the guy and what he did so long ago. Plus, there appear to be plenty of people named Aaron Dozier to be found on the net so it’s easy to state that he hasn’t been much of a big deal in a very long time. Cynical as that might sound it’s kind of saddening as well since he did play the part of a villain fairly well and should have been given a little more credit for it. Better Off Dead is one of those movies that didn’t do well in its own time but was picked up by another generation after a while as one of the hidden gems of the 80s and given a great deal of attention since it showed a couple of actors when they were still young enough to do more than a little with their lives. Back then being the villain wasn’t such a horrible thing since a lot of villains were kind of contrived and were built especial to be defeated in a very humiliating and soul-sucking way. The movie was one that a lot of people agree probably couldn’t be made in the same manner today if only because there was, like so many other 80s movies, content that a lot of people simply wouldn’t appreciate. If you’re rolling your eyes at this statement then you’re definitely one of those that loves movies the way they were.
All in all, Aaron Dozier is a name that a lot of people probably don’t know, but Roy Stalin might be a name that people can dredge up from their memory since he might not have been the most notable bad guy in a movie, but he was definitely one of the bigger jerks of the 80s. Like most of those in the decade he was a bad guy that a lot of people were hoping would lose.