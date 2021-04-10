Whatever Happened to Adrian Grenier?

Adrian Grenier is a hard person to get a handle on since in one breath he wants to talk about environmentalism and in the next instant, one has to remember that he’s an actor/director/producer that buys into the Hollywood scene pretty hard so it’s difficult to take him at face value. He does appear to be the nice guy that a lot of the ladies go gaga over and is someone that’s likely to be everyone’s best buddy when he meets them, so it’s kind of hard not to like him. But in terms of his career, he’s gone from acting to directing to producing, which isn’t that hard to map out since a lot of actors either try to take this route or end up doing some version of it since directing and producing are natural steps for many actors that want something more than a paycheck and want to end up being a little more influential at some point in their career. To say that Adrian has gone that route is pretty obvious but it’s also something that appears to agree with him since he’s been sticking with it for a while. So whatever else can be said about the guy, he does have the determination and the ability to use the skills he has in order to get where he wants to be. Apart from that, he is a part of show business and it’s a part of him since the two don’t appear to be able to separate.
So the short answer to all of this is that he’s still very much a part of show business and is still working. The long answer could go into his philanthropy, his desire to produce movies that are focusing on various aspects of reality no matter how gritty, and how he’s accomplished all this through the years. Throughout his career, it does appear that he’s focused at times on the obsession that is the world of the celebrity, and yet for all the effort he’s putting into telling people how things are he does manage to tell people about it from more than one point of view, which means that he’s either very aware of it or is able to include himself in the obsessive industry and doesn’t attempt to think he’s above any of it, which is refreshing, or could be a very interesting ploy that he might be working. It’s better to think of it as the former than the latter simply because it keeps with that ‘nice guy’ motif that one can only hope is real since let’s be entirely honest and say that while actors could very easily be some of the greatest people in the world, there are those that put on a front and a mask to present to the world a kind and humble facade when in real life they’re absolutely horrible. Those that are decent people, as Adrian appears to be, are often hampered by the false image that a lot of people think that all actors present, which makes it hard to trust what any of them say unless one acts like a sycophant that believes everything that’s told to them.
The point here is that Adrian does sound like a decent person that might be a little condescending in a joking sort of way at times, but he does appear to be a decent human being that wants to entertain people but does see the faults that Hollywood harbors so often and is able to laugh about them more often than not. As someone that’s had three of the biggest roles in the industry it does feel as though it might be necessary to keep a good sense of humor and a certain detachment that also allows a person to wade into the celebrity pool and see what’s there to be seen. Taking the director’s seat and becoming a producer are great ways to do this since the ability to oversee and to take stock of what’s going on with any project makes it possible to see more than the average person that has their nose bent to their own task and is doing everything they can not to screw anything up. Directors and producers have to be able to widen their scope in a very big way, and as a result, have a better chance to see how all the moving parts fit together and need to be altered, switched, or left alone at times to make everything work as it should without any snags or serious bumps and dings along the way.
Adrian has been doing pretty well for himself over the years and it does feel as though he’s been keeping himself busy, which is always a plus. As for what he’s doing now, he has a couple of projects coming up.