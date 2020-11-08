Whatever Happened to Alex Hibbert after Moonlight?

Alex Hibbert made his grand entrance as an actor when he was cast as young Chiron aka Little in the 2016 film, Moonlight. The movie was Alex’s first professional acting world, but you’d never be able to tell by looking at him. The success of the film resulted in lots of eyes being on Alex and people were excited to see what the young actor would do next. However, if you’re a big movie fan you’ve likely noticed that he hasn’t followed up with a major film role since Moonlight. Just because he hasn’t spent a lot of time on the big screen doesn’t mean he hasn’t been staying busy, though. Keep reading to learn what happened to Alex Hibbert after his breakout role in Moonlight.
Who Is Alex Hibbert?
In the entertainment industry, it’s somewhat rare for a person to actually achieve overnight success. But that’s exactly what happened to Alex. He went from a ‘normal’ kid to a movie star in the blink of an eye, and as a result, the public didn’t know much about him. Even though there isn’t a ton of information online about his personal life, we do know that he is a New York native, but was primarily raised in South Florida.
Prior to being cast in Moonlight, he was a ‘normal’ kid. His middle school drama teacher, Tanisha Cidel, who played the role of the principal in Moonlight, is the person who encouraged him to audition for the movie. Initially, Alex thought the opportunity was for a play and didn’t know it was going to be such a major audition. Alex was only around 11-years-old when filming for the movie began and by the time he was 12 he had become a star.
Alex’s Career Since Moonlight
Being in Moonlight instantly catapulted Alex into the spotlight and the award nominations starting flooding in. As you can imagine, there were probably a lot of opportunities coming his way as well. Alex didn’t waste any time keeping his momentum going and by 2017 he was already back in action in a major way. He landed a starring role in the Showtime series, The Chi, in which he plays a teenager named Kevin Williams.
In the series, Kevin and his friends navigate the typical challenges that come with being teenagers as well as the added challenges that come with life in a major city. With three successful seasons already on the books, The Chi has been renewed for a fourth season which means Alex will be getting more screen time. The show has given Alex the chance to really put his acting skills on display and it has become clear that Moonlight wasn’t just a fluke. Alex’s ability to play a complex character proves that he has what it takes to have a lasting career in the industry. His post Moonlight resume doesn’t only include The Chi, however.
In 2018, Alex also made a minor appearance in the hit film Black Panther. If you watch the film closely, you’ll recognize him as one of the children at the end of the film who speaks to T’Challa when he and Shuri return to California to look at the building he purchased.
What Does The Future Hold For Kevin?
Based on his IMDB page, Alex doesn’t have any new projects in the works at the moment, but we do know that another season of The Chi is on the way. Plus, Alex does have some things that he would like to accomplish, one of which is the chance to appear in The Walking Dead.
Outside of acting, Alex also has big plans for what he wants to do in the future. He is passionate about cancer research and hopes to one day help find a cure for cancer. During an interview with Hey U Guys he said, “I’m going to take most of my money. Wait, some of my money, and build a lab, and I’m going to take the best scientists to work on curing cancer and stuff like that.”
Overall, Alex seems to have a good head on his shoulders. Even with all of the success he’s achieved, he continues to remain humble and says that everything he does is for his mother. With a great attitude and a strong support system behind him. it doesn’t look like he’ll have any trouble dealing with whatever the industry may throw in his direction. There’s a very good chance that we’re going to see much more of him in the years to come.