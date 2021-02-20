Whatever Happened to Beans from Even Stevens?

A lot of people might think that celebrities have ‘fallen on hard times’ once they stop acting as much and their prospects dry up, but the fact is that while some of them do find that their fame doesn’t last as long as they want, they’re not usually so hopeless that they’ll stoop to taking anything. Steven Anthony Lawrence, best known as Beans from Even Stevens, started going bald at the age of 14 and it’s easy to think that the acting prospects started to dry up a bit partially because of this (he could have worn a wig), and probably because apart from the roles he’d taken on before and after Even Stevens, he just wasn’t as popular as many other child actors. He’s memorable obviously since he is pretty easy to recognize if one has seen any of his appearances over the years. In fact, there’s one memory, in particular, that’s kind of funny since he participated in Married…With Children when he was still a little kid. He was one of the kids on the mall Christmas train when Al and Griff lost their jobs and had the pleasure of heckling Al before being told he could get off the train and walk. Only a few moments later he came back and promptly vomited on Al’s shoes or at least right in front of them.
His career was never the most solid thing in the world but he did get parts now and then since he did show up in various TV episodes and movies over the years. But it does sound as though a part of his decision to slow way down, but not quite entirely, was due to his father, who had cancer at and needed a lot of care. Since that time he’s still been working in the business, but he’s done mostly commercials and hasn’t really gone back to being a star again. It’s fair to say that he had enough roles to make him a celebrity and he did a pretty decent job as well, but it does feel that he was fading out all the same since apart from his hair and goofy look that won him a few roles, he was having a better time being away from Hollywood, living a simpler life and doing things on his terms. The fact that people still remember him is kind of nice since at the age of 30 he’s pretty bald on top and looks rather grown-up. But there’s no other way to say it, as a kid he was kind of odd-looking, but that look worked to his advantage since he did manage to get several roles that were memorable enough, the most obvious being his time as Beans.
One other role that people might remember is Ralph from Rebound, starring Martin Lawrence. Ralph’s team were the rejects for the most part since their team stunk to high heaven and it was up to Martin Lawrence, who played the part of a disgraced college basketball coach, to get them into shape and help them start winning. In all honesty, it was more about doing community service than anything else, but it was still funny enough as a movie idea to be pushed forward. Sadly, the movie didn’t really get a great reception since it kind of came off as another underdog story that people were getting tired of at that point, and it didn’t really end up going anywhere. The great part about Steven’s career is that he doesn’t appear to have a lot of regrets if any, and he enjoys the fact that he was able to act when he was younger and is now living the way he wants. A lot of people might think that child actors are inherently sad characters since some of them might keep going with their careers, but some of them might crash hard and find it impossible to be cast in any big roles any longer. But for those such as Steven, it’s not that big of a deal since they tend to find things to do with their time and don’t really need the pity.
To be realistic it would appear that Steven is doing just fine and is enjoying his life as he continues to film commercials and is well set in what he does and who he is. It’s not all that fair that he started going bald so young, but things do happen and it’s not something he fought against obviously since he’s not attempting to cover the top of his head in some vain attempt to look younger. But as the fans in this photo found out, Steven is usually up for a photo and it’s likely that he’ll even talk about his past roles if prompted, but one can guess that he’s probably heard every possible joke that can be made about his most notable character.