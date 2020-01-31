Whatever Happened to Billy Jayne?

Some actors have the distinction of being in the right place at the right time, and Billy Jayne is one of those that just happened to be in attendance when a director happened to need a younger version of a character on hand to utilize for a project. It’s amusing to think that this is how his career got started but that’s more or less the case since Billy found his way into acting not long after that, using his half-brother’s surname, Jacoby, as his mother believed that it would help him along the way since his sibling was already established. If you don’t recall the name however it’s not bound to come as much of a surprise since like so many other stars from his era he’s grown up and has even switched from acting to directing, though he remained in show business an actor for quite some time. Many of his appearances are no doubt remembered by those that were growing up in the 80s and 90s while those that were too young to recall might need a refresher on just who he was. Heck, even those he acted with throughout his career tend to escape the notice of many people since trying to remember every notable face from that time period is kind of difficult.
Be that as it may he’s done quite well for himself since amassing a net worth of $30 million, becoming a director, and having a career to look back on that includes some notable roles and appearances on various shows is pretty impressive. It doesn’t really matter who knows about him and who doesn’t at this point since he’s reached a peak in his career that has allowed him to live a very comfortable lifestyle and likely be proud of how far he’s come and what he’s done in his life. The fact that he’s still working is, as you might guess, it’s easy to assume that he’s doing it for the love of the job since quite honestly anyone with a net worth like he has doesn’t need to work that hard to maintain it if they know how to invest their money and spend it wisely. Now in his 50s, Billy has come a long way from being the slightly goofy kid that wasn’t always taken that seriously and even flipped a bit of attitude on The Golden Girls. In fact I can still recall the moment when he mouthed off to Sophia and she straight up slapped the kid. Obviously he’s played characters that are the best friend, the guy that’s not all there sometimes, and the rebellious type that needs to be brought in line now and again, but throughout much of his career he’s been convincing in whatever he’s done even if he hasn’t always been the star.
Seeing him in one show or movie might jog a lot of memories since for a while he was fairly prolific and showed up enough that people could easily recognize him and realize just where they’d seen him before. As of now though a lot of people might need to be reminded either because it’s been a while or because they were too young to really know just who he is and why it would be important. Unfortunately there are a lot of older actors that could be lumped into such a category since show business doesn’t slow down or stop to recognize everyone at all times and if a person’s name isn’t being pushed continuously it tends to be forgotten until someone else decides to dig around and bring it up. There are a lot of success stories from the past several decades and to be fair a lot of them are still around even if they’re not as prominent as they used to be or as noticed as anyone else. For a lot of individuals that were popular back then there’s still the likelihood that people will remember them just because they remember them from a movie or show that they were fond of while growing up. Billy has a pretty extensive resume that could remind a lot of people just where they’ve seen him before since he was at one point a face and name that was prevalent enough in Hollywood to recognize with ease.
As time continues rolling on however those that were famous back in the day either have to evolve, adapt, or fall by the wayside. Some of them find that it’s possible to make a comeback such as William Zabka, who’s biggest defining moment was in The Karate Kid despite his roles in other movies. When he was seen in a Buffalo Wild Wings commercial in Cobra Kai attire however people just flipped. And of course when Cobra Kai came out it was even better. As for Billy Jayne he’s currently doing his own thing and is busy being successful, so it’s fair to say that life has been good to him.