Whatever Happened to Brian Buckner from Barnwood Builders?

For nearly a decade, Barnwood Builders has shown viewers what can happen with a team of talented individuals puts a lot of hard work and creativity into an old barn or cabin. The show has featured lots of stunning transformations and Brian Buckner was a part of many of them. Buckner appeared on Barnwood Builders for the first two seasons and lots of viewers quickly fell in love with him. As a result, many people were disappointed when he didn’t return for the show’s third season. In the years since his departure from the show, lots of people have wondered what became of the one-time reality TV star. If you’re one of those people, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to find out what happened to Brian Buckner from Barnwood Builders.
Who Is Brian Buckner?
Since Brian is a fairly private person, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of information about his personal life or when he got started working in the construction industry. Essentially, everything we know about him begins with his time on Barnwood Builders.
One of the key components to having success as a reality star is having lots of personalities. That’s one area Brian has never lacked in. Lots of fans fell in love with his fun sense of humor but many also criticized him for what appeared to be a lack of effort when it came to his work. While Brian is a very talented builder, he didn’t seem to put in as much effort as some of his other cast members. This led some people to assume that Brian was fired after the second season of the show, but that isn’t exactly what happened.
Why Did Brian Leave Barnwood Builders?
When Brian initially left the series, Barnwood Builders’ official Twitter page said that his departure was due to the fact that he’d moved away from the filming area. Brian, however, eventually dispelled that rumor. According to Distractify, Brian said, “Right off the get-go, I wasn’t sure about [the show] because of my anxiety … I’m glad I did it, and I’m glad it’s out there … It didn’t come with really any negatives to me except just the anxiety of doing it.” Even though he quickly realized that reality TV isn’t for him, Brian is incredibly thankful for all of the fans who supported him during his time on the air. He also shared that he is still on good terms with his former castmates and would love to see them all again.
When Brian failed to return for the third season of Barnwood Builders, rumors began to circulate that he had passed away. An obituary for someone by the same name began circulating the internet. However, it was eventually made clear that Brian Buckner from Barnwood Builders was alive and well. An article from Distractify reported that Brian addressed the rumors during an interview. He said, “Social media is so weird. … [E]verybody keeps sending me these things where I’m dead on YouTube, or they’re trying to figure out whether I’m dead. … I never was told if you quit being on a TV show, you die.”
What Is Brian Up To Now?
Since leaving the show, Brian has kept a pretty low profile. The fact that he isn’t on social media has made it even more difficult for people to keep up with him. However, in 2020, he appeared in a YouTube video to clear up some of the rumors surrounding his departure from Barnwood Builders. Based on his update, it appears that Brian is doing well. He didn’t go into specifics about exactly what he’s doing these days, but it appears that he’s still working and it’s very clear that he’s been enjoying life.
Will He Return To Reality-TV
There’s no official word on whether Brian will ever return to reality TV, but he did mention that he would be open to making another appearance on the show in the future if his nerves could handle it. Of course, the final decision would be up to the Barnwood Builders production team. However, based on what he has shared about his anxiety there is a very slim chance he would be interested in returning as a regular cast member. Even though his time on Barnwood Builders was short-lived, Brian’s contributions to the show will never be forgotten. Walking away from a TV opportunity is not an easy decision for a lot of people, but for Brian Buckner, it proved to be a perfect choice.