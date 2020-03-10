Whatever Happened to Charlene Tilton?

Charlene Tilton is a name that a lot of people have likely heard over and over throughout the years or have at least heard once in their lives since she’s been immersed in pop culture for quite some time now and as one of the stars of Dallas she was highly regarded as she was not only very beautiful, and has aged well in several respects, but she was also one of the more talented individuals on the show. This had a lot to do with Larry Hagman, as Charlene would put it, since he went to bat to bring her back after her contract had expired and had a great deal invested in her upbringing throughout the show. It was said that Larry was actually rather protective of his costar as Charlene was only 17 when she started out on the show and the two became very close over the years. In fact Charlene stayed close with her onscreen uncle right up until his passing in 2012 and had nothing but fond words to say about their time together on set and throughout the years that they’d known one another. Thinking back to how she and Hagman managed to light up the screen when Dallas was still popular it’s kind of easy to think that they did have a special bond that helped Charlene out quite a bit and made it possible for her career to continue in the manner that it has to this day.
If you’re wondering what she’s up to well, she’s still acting and has been doing so pretty steadily in recent years and she has a project that’s in post-production at this time. If you’re wondering just where she’s been it’s fair to say that she’s been involved in a lot of projects that aren’t as well known but have kept her busy up to this point and have also kept her paid. This is kind of an interesting thing to note when it comes to the most attractive and best known in the business since if anything it teaches people that beauty does fade no matter how face lifts, tummy tucks, or other procedures are attempted, and popularity can dip as the years go by and the new and younger talent begins to take over and push the older talent either to the back or will utilize them as mentors. Charlene still has an impressive fan base to draw off of since there are a lot of people that remember the Dallas days and even Knots Landing and several other things she’s done in her career. But it’s more than evident that she doesn’t have the same allure that she did so many years ago. It’s natural really, as it happens to everyone at some point. Hollywood moves on and no matter if actors stick around or not, they’ll get to watch things change. The only difference is that some will adapt and continue to stick while others will figure it’s a good time to get out.
Her net worth is still comfortable enough to afford a very posh lifestyle but it’s not what some might think it is since her earning power has likely gone down throughout the years as more and more starlets and even older actresses have vied for the kind of parts that keep them famous and well within the public eye. Charlene has stayed where she is for the most part, being one of the moderate talents and still rocking it as much as she can since let’s face it, she’s Charlene Tilton, one of the names from the past that’s hard to forget thanks to what she did earlier in her career. This is yet another lesson that a lot of actors learn early on, or don’t and end up wishing they had: once you’ve established your name as something that people will remember, it doesn’t matter if you move up or down in the hierarchy of show business, you’re already in the hearts and minds of those that happen to like what you’ve done, and its hard to get that kind of a memory to just go away. In other words Charlene, like many other actors have done in years past, has managed to cement her legacy in pop culture just by being the actress that she is and giving people someone that they could remember later on in life.
That has to be one of the greatest gifts as an actor, being able to be remembered by those that enjoyed your material and will seek to remember you for as long as they can. People don’t often want to remember actors that were there for the paycheck and just phoned it in. They want to remember the people that left their mark when they were on camera, and more often than not it’s those people that get immortalized in one way or another.