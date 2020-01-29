Whatever Happened to Clayton Rohner?

Sometimes those actors that get their start in the 80s don’t end up going very far and then sometimes they do, but few people ever notice. Clayton Rohner is one of the latter since he’s been around for a long time now and it would appear that his career is still moving steadily along, but getting anyone to notice him just due to his name is likely to be an iffy prospect since he’s been more of a supporting acting and someone that is there when needed. In fact some might even call him a jobber, someone that does the occasional job here and there, but it does sound fair to say that he’s more than that. Clayton is someone that you can honestly say enjoys the business and has stuck around since he likes what he does and despite not making the kind of fortune that others do it would appear that he’s still fairly happy. That’s the kind of joy one hears about a lot but doesn’t see too much evidence of since a lot of actors tend to go on and tell people about the hardships they’ve faced, the struggles, and this and that, without really going into why they like where they’re at in life and how enamored they are of the experience. It’s likely that Clayton’s had his harder times in the business but it’s apparent that he’s had a lot of good times as well.
One movie that a lot of people might remember him from is Just One of the Guys, a movie that today would likely still be made since despite the sexism and problematic subject matter that some might cite, it’s more about a woman being accepted as a man when the lead character attempts to disguise herself as a guy in order to get closer to a particular subject that she’s taken on as her pet project. It’s a pretty funny movie really but in the current era it’s one of those that might be looked at askance if only because it involves subject material that some people might not agree with. Throughout the rest of his career thus far Clayton has been pretty low key apart from a few bit parts here and there in bigger movies that have gained more attention. He’s done well enough for himself however since he does have a net worth of around $1.2 million, which is a hefty sum compared to a few people that started back in the 80s and are nearly flat broke or aren’t seen to be worth as much these days.
One of the really interesting things about Clayton is that he didn’t have any ideas of being an actor until he was on his way to the Middle East to be a driver for a safari company. He was already out of college at that point and had worked as a commercial fisherman in Alaska and was on to the next path in his life when he decided to take up acting. Unlike a lot of people he wasn’t born into it, didn’t start at a young age and didn’t really think about it until somehow acting became an alternative that he thought would help him out. And the rest, as they say, is history. It’s obvious that after a few hits he didn’t go all that far with his career when it comes to being insanely famous, but it’s also just as clear that he’s done what he can to help himself and others throughout the years as he’s gone on to teach acting classes to those that are interested and has lived a pretty quiet life as he’s enjoyed himself and done his thing up to this point. Looking at him it’s pretty easy to distinguish his younger self from the current version since age hasn’t really changed him much apart from the gray hair and possibly his body shape since back in the 80s a lot of people on camera were in great shape and were idolized for at least a short while since they were the people that audiences wanted to be like.
At the current time he is still active but whether or not people really have any idea who he is remains kind of up in the air. There are still those that remember a lot of actors from the 80s and could pick them out rather easily. But there are also many upon many people that wouldn’t known an 80s actor from anyone else on the street unless they performed a Google search, so it’s fair to say that if Clayton does have a fan base it’s made up mostly of those that were alive back in the 80s and old enough to recall who he is. Thankfully though it does appear that things are going well for him and he’s had a pretty good life thus far.