Whatever Happened to Corey Parker?

It’s okay to admit when you don’t know enough about an actor to understand what really happened to them, especially if they were decent for their day but didn’t exactly stand out in a very big way. To be fair to Corey Parker, he’s still acting and he’s now an acting coach as well, so he’s not one of those that figured that he couldn’t hack it and walked away from the business. There’s a lot more respect for those that choose to stick it out and continue to build their career, even if they don’t tend to go that far, but there’s still reason to respect those that recognize that they’re not getting anywhere and decide to take another path in life. If one looks at Corey’s career path it’s pretty obvious that he’s been hustling to get jobs for a while and it’s paid off well enough since he is a part of the business and was good enough to say that he made it for a while. But given that a lot of people might not know about him it’s also evident that he didn’t have the same wow factor that a lot of people did back in the day, especially those that are still around and still pushing their career in a positive direction.
Trying to come up with every possible reason why people bow out of acting or disappear in plain sight is kind of hard to do, but one of the best explanations is that they were never that great to begin with and tend to get overshadowed in a big way. This has happened to many actors over the years and it’s likely going to happen to many more as the years continue to roll on since the general feeling is that careers are always rising and falling in Hollywood, and only the best ever really endure at the highest levels. Most others will settle for mediocrity or being close to the top, while more will either find something else to do with their lives or will slug it out and continue to push forward as they try to figure out some way to stick around. Corey is definitely within the group that are still around and finding someway to stick with a career that’s not really celebrated by as many people, but is still enough to keep him around and constant enough to be worth it. Considering how much some actors work from paycheck to paycheck, doing what they can to score auditions, while big-name actors tend to waltz from one movie to another while doing very little to really earn their place, it’s hard to think that guys like Corey aren’t gaining more attention. One would think that those who really want to work would be given a little more attention since the high-priced and temperamental divas in Hollywood are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth.
But this is how the current system in Hollywood works, it praises those that show flashes of greatness, keeps those can produce on a regular basis, and coddels big names that act like spoiled children at times. Those that are willing to work and in a lot of cases willing to do what is necessary to gain a role often get ignored or relegated to lesser roles that hide them away from the general public. The lucky ones will be given a sort of comeback that will show their talents while offering them a chance to really do something that might get them remembered, while others might be given a bit part here and there to keep them in the business. It’s a rough industry to be certain, and one that not a lot of people could be expected to take on since it does sound a bit demanding at times. Corey is one of the many that has continued to push forward and has found some success here and there as he’s performed a service for a lot of actors that are trying to get into the business by coaching them and showing the way. It’s likely that a lot of folks won’t remember him for this, while some will at least take a look at what he’s done and realize that he’s been a little more important than a lot of people might think. But the overall contribution that Corey has given is the simple fact that he’s been there and been a part of the business in the first place.
Every voice, every act, and every individual that enters into the entertainment industry have some value, no matter who they are or where they come from, or what they do or say while they’re still capable. Like them or not, follow them or not, every single person has some value for what they can bring to the table.