Whatever Happened to Cynthia Gibb?

Cynthia Gibb really looks like someone that people should be able to remember since she has very distinctive features. But then again she does kind of look like Wendy Malick in a way, the lady that you might remember from various movies and TV shows, who played the principal in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel. To date Cynthia is still working but if there’s any trouble noting just what projects she’s on and why she’s not a bigger name it could be that she’s one of the many great supporting actors that make up a very big number of people in Hollywood and don’t always get the kind of credit that the top shelf stars tend to take. She’s still someone with a decent net worth and a long list of roles that go back decades so it’s fair to state that she’s earned a lot of respect and a good deal of renown in her own time. Whether anyone really knows her name or what she’s been is kind of subjective since if you asked ten people off the street it’s likely that most of them wouldn’t know her, but if you asked another ten there’s at least a chance that someone might recognize her name. In other words she’s someone that people really have to take notice of in order to remember.

There are plenty of these types of actors in show business since they make up the spaces between the stars a lot of times, almost like dark matter does for space since without the support the stars would have to do everything on their own and there are a lot of them that probably couldn’t hack it without the right support. From TV to movies Cynthia has been quite prolific in her career and she’s done enough in her time to say that she’s done nearly everything if not quite. The 56-year old has been in enough TV shows that one might be remiss if they say that they’ve never seen anything with her in it. It’s very likely you have but given that TV shows aren’t always retained in the memory as easily as movies it’s very likely that you simply don’t recall who was playing a minor or supporting role in a TV show that you watched years ago. Her fame isn’t exactly up there with a lot of the other stars that she’s appeared with but she’s been able to stand in with the best of them and the worst and hold her own. David Thomson of The Guardian has more to say on this matter.

The real problem with getting famous and keeping that fame on the rise is that Hollywood is just as fickle as the fans that watch the productions they put out on such a continual basis since it will gladly chew up those that aren’t able to perform at a high level and will spit them out without remorse. Thankfully for actors like Cynthia there are those that will willingly walk into the meat grinder and take the best and the worst that Hollywood can dish out and will persevere as they continue along and enjoy a moderate to successful career. As I said, there are many such individuals that have felt the glory and the defeat in show business and have just kept going since they’re either stubborn enough or determined enough, or both, to think that quitting is never an option. Those are the people that are easy to look up to since whether they’re millionaires or not, Cynthia’s net worth is around $3 million, those that act as supports to the big-name celebrities and continue to just plug along are more inspirational than those that reach the peaks and then get to tell their sad story of where they started and how long it took them to get there while accepting one award or another and talking about climate change or some other issue that they think they’ll score points for with the public. In other words, celebrities like Cynthia, those that act as the support struts of the Hollywood elite, are a lot more impressive than even the most glamorous stars more often than not.

To date she’s still working and she’s still out there doing her own thing, but if anyone notices it’s likely that they’ve seen her in the past and liked what they were seeing. In this manner a lot of supporting actors gain a fan base, no matter how big or small, and are able to stay fairly well known to some folks that don’t want to let their celebrity status plummet in any way. So far in her career Cynthia has been fortunate enough to continue doing what she wants to do and remain pretty successful at it. Given that she’s only in her fifties at this point it’s fair to say that she might keep at it for some time to come.


