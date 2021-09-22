Whatever Happened to Da Brat?

If you’re a hip-hop fan, then there’s a very good chance you’ve heard of Da Brat. She rose to prominence during the 1990s and her unique style has left a lasting impression on the entire genre. As the first woman to go platinum as a solo rapper, she has earned a place in hip-hop history. Unfortunately, however, Brat’s career started to slow down by the early 2000s. Much of that was due to the fact that she found herself in serious legal trouble in 2000. Now that it’s been almost 20 years since the release of her last album, some people have wondered what ever became of the talented rapper. The good news is that she’s been hiding in plain sight all along. Keep reading to learn more about what happened to Da Brat.
Da Brat’s Legal Issues
Sometimes people’s careers slow down for no apparent reason, but for Da Brat, it seems obvious that had it not been for her major run-in with the law her music career would’ve gone much further. In 2000, Da Brat was arrested and charged with reckless conduct after she hit a woman in the head with a rum bottle. Da Brat pled guilty to the charge and was put on probation for a year. She also had to do community service and pay a fine. In 2007, she found herself back in trouble with the law when she once again assaulted a woman with a rum bottle. Da Brat was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and ultimately sentenced to three years in prison. She was released from prison back in 2011, but she is still facing consequences from the incident. She has been ordered to pay the victim $6.4 million dollars to cover injuries and a loss of earnings.
What Is Da Brat Up To Now?
After her release from prison, Da Brat hopped right back in the studio. She was featured on the 2005 remix of I Think They Like Me by Dem Franchize Boyz. She also did some performances with Mariah Carey and had a feature on a song by Kelly Rowland. However, she has not released any solo music since 2016. Even though it’s been a while since we’ve heard any new music from Da Brat, she is still very active in the entertainment industry. She is currently a part of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and she also works with Dish Nation. On top of that, she has become quite the reality TV star. She has appeared as a cast member on Growing up Hip Hop: Atlanta which is a show that follows the lives of Atlanta-based entertainers. On top of her work in reality TV, Da Brat has also had a few acting appearances over the years.
Da Brat’s Personal Life
Da Brat’s sexuality is something that had been under speculation for most of her career. However, she was never the type to let the world in on her personal life. However, that changed in March of 2020 when she revealed that she was dating entrepreneur Jessica Dupart (sometimes referred to as Judy). During an interview with Variety, Da Brat said, “I’ve always felt like being private is the better way to go, because then you don’t have so many people in your business. I was fine staying quiet, but my partner is a social media mogul — that’s how she became who she is. And when you get with somebody, you have to meet in the middle. So to me, the middle was just letting everybody know: ‘Hey, she’s the one.'” She also added that she chose to stay in the closet because she feared what coming out could do to her career. However, it seems like things have only been getting better for her since she’s become more open about her life. In 2021, Da Brat and Jessica got their own reality show on WE TV called Brat Loves Judy. The series documents the couple’s relationship and daily lives.
What’s Next For Da Brat
For the most part, things are really looking up for Da Brat. Sure, she’s gone through her fair share of hard times, but she’s looking forward to having a bright and positive future. She and Jessica are officially engaged and she’s looking forward to spending the rest of her life with her soulmate. She is also working on new music and she’s hoping to land more acting opportunities. At the same time, however, she is still struggling to pay back the debt she owns from the 2007 incident. Once that’s squared away, she will finally be free of her past mistakes.